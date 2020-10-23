UW urges students to watch football at home Friday night

Despite record COVID-19 cases in Dane County and across Wisconsin, positive testing rates on the UW-Madison campus have stayed below 2% for nearly four consecutive weeks. With Friday night's football season opener and the traditional pre-Halloween weekend on tap, campus officials hope to keep those numbers low by advising students to stay home.
The delayed Big Ten football season begins Friday night when the Badgers host Illinois. Though technically a home game at Camp Randall Stadium, university administrators have continued to amplify the same message: Every game is an away game. There will be no fans in the stands and not even players' families will be allowed to attend.
“It’s unfortunate that circumstances will no longer allow us to invite families to attend, but we support this decision and know that the safety of our students, staff and community has to be our top priority,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a press release Oct. 7. “We know Badger games are usually a time when we can come together, but right now we are urging everyone to watch our games safely and responsibly.”
The university’s seven-day positive rate is 1.2%, and its daily rate has surpassed 2% only once since Sept. 28, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is ranked fourth among U.S. states for cases per capita and reported a record number of deaths Wednesday, while Dane County’s average daily case numbers have risen from earlier this month.
Aside from players, who undergo daily testing, only essential personnel are allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium. The university has banned tailgating and loitering across campus, closed all campus lots and canceled all in-person gameday traditions, such as Badgerville, Badger Bash and marching band performances.
The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is working with both the UW and Madison police departments for “enhanced enforcement of gatherings that violate the public health order,” university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email. MPD will have increased presence along Langdon and State Streets and at bars and can issue fines or citations, according to an email sent to all Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council members.
On Monday, 12 mayors of Big Ten college cities wrote in a letter to the conference outlining “a few practical measures” to better prevent the spread of COVID-19 this season. Requests included more defined metrics for community population positivity rates when scheduling games, a release of all game times and schedules and a commitment to reducing games during evening or late afternoon hours.
Halloween looms as another risk, as the holiday has traditionally been enthusiastically celebrated by UW-Madison students the weekend prior. In a Thursday message Thursday, Dean of Students Christina Olstad encouraged students to “have fun, stay safe this weekend” and said the annual Freakfest celebration on State Street will not be happening.
“While UW–Madison has seen generally good trends over the last six weeks, the rate of infection across Wisconsin and much of the Midwest has been staggering,” Olstad said. “Large gatherings put yourself and others at risk, and they’re also against the law.”
Olstad reminded students of consequences for conduct violations, including municipal fines and disciplinary action, and encouraged them to report violations. UW-Madison is currently investigating 750 students and 37 student organizations for public health violations, and 21 total have been referred for emergency suspension.
Police are also “aware of satellite house locations” for fraternities and sororities, a UW-Madison email.
