UW urges students to watch football at home for season opener

Aside from players, who undergo daily testing, only essential personnel are allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium. The university has banned tailgating and loitering across campus, closed all campus lots and canceled all in-person gameday traditions, such as Badgerville, Badger Bash and marching band performances.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is working with both the UW and Madison police departments for “enhanced enforcement of gatherings that violate the public health order,” university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email. MPD will have increased presence along Langdon and State Streets and at bars and can issue fines or citations, according to an email sent to all Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council members.

On Monday, 12 mayors of Big Ten college cities wrote in a letter to the conference outlining “a few practical measures” to better prevent the spread of COVID-19 this season. Requests included more defined metrics for community population positivity rates when scheduling games, a release of all game times and schedules and a commitment to reducing games during evening or late afternoon hours.