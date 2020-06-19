UW Union Terrace approaches semblance of summer with phased reopening

“In times of stress and crisis … the Union is a place people have come to support each other, learn from each other, gain strength,” Guthier said. “It’s really hard for me to be going through a crisis where actually the opposite is what had to happen, where we had to close our doors and ask people not to come.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

[UW students to return to campus with free testing, masks in classrooms]

Faculty, staff, students, Union members, Wisconsin Alumni Association members and active duty service members are able to make 1.5-hour reservations to dine at the Terrace, while any other customers can purchase a $5, one-day pass for a reservation. Reservations can be made the day of a visit beginning at 9 a.m.

Lily Miller, the Union’s student president, visited the Terrace on Thursday as staff prepared for the reopening. Though she is currently located in Madison, she has spent most of recent months in or around her apartment — and when she walked into the empty building, she almost began to tear up.