UW to slowly restart research activities, offer mix of courses for fall

Blank added that the university is asking “a limited number of groups” to present plans as to how they would reopen and reduce risk. She also stressed the importance of some central guidance, such as implementing plexiglass guards or public mask regulations.

“We are doing this very cautiously and on a quite limited basis,” Blank said at the meeting.

These steps, part of phase one, will take place hopefully by the end of May or early June, which she said may align generally with Dane County’s reopening. After “several weeks,” the university will begin thinking about phase two.

Dane County’s blueprint first eased business regulations and travel restrictions, effective Tuesday morning. As the county begins to meet targets on nine reopening criteria — including percentage of positive tests and robust testing and tracing capability — it will continue loosening other restrictions.

Blank emphasized that “we do not want to repopulate campus in any fast way at all,” saying anyone who can work effectively at home will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.