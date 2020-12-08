UW to request professional tuition increases, as System plans employee pay raises

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is requesting that the Board of Regents approve increased tuition plans for some graduate and professional programs, a process that has taken place every two years since December 2014.
Though most of the tuition increases are meant to adjust for inflation, some programs require adjustments that exceed inflation to become competitive with their peers, according to a report Monday. Chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the proposal to the UW System’s business and finance committee Thursday.
Some of the biggest increases will be at the Law School and Business School, which will generate approximately $2 million and $1.1 million in new revenue across full- and part-time tuition over the next two years, respectively.
Blank said at a University Committee meeting that the System’s approval of tuition increases over the past three biennia have helped UW-Madison slowly close gaps with peer institutions. In 2014, its out-of-state tuition for veterinary students was “so low that it was below the in-state tuition at the University of Illinois,” according to the report.
The report also acknowledged the financial difficulties of affording a tuition increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We believe that we can remain affordable for our students, and avoid pushing them into much further debt, while increasing our tuition slightly,” the report said. “Despite the uncertainty about the reality of Covid-19 on future classes, we are uniquely positioned in the market to request a minimal increase and yet remain one of the more affordable programs in the U.S.”
Later on Thursday, interim UW System President Tommy Thompson will also present a recommendation for an increased employee pay plan. The raises will be 2% for fiscal year 2022 and 2.5% for fiscal year 2023, commensurate to last year’s increase.
Thompson is requesting that the state cover the full cost of the increase, given that the undergraduate tuition remains in place through the next budget cycle. The report also cites a $320 million impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
