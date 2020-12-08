UW to request professional tuition increases, as System plans employee pay raises

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is requesting that the Board of Regents approve increased tuition plans for some graduate and professional programs, a process that has taken place every two years since December 2014.

Though most of the tuition increases are meant to adjust for inflation, some programs require adjustments that exceed inflation to become competitive with their peers, according to a report Monday. Chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the proposal to the UW System’s business and finance committee Thursday.

Some of the biggest increases will be at the Law School and Business School, which will generate approximately $2 million and $1.1 million in new revenue across full- and part-time tuition over the next two years, respectively.

Blank said at a University Committee meeting that the System’s approval of tuition increases over the past three biennia have helped UW-Madison slowly close gaps with peer institutions. In 2014, its out-of-state tuition for veterinary students was “so low that it was below the in-state tuition at the University of Illinois,” according to the report.