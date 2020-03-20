UW to refund housing, dining rates for remote students by end of spring semester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It is helpful to get rooms and buildings emptied out sooner rather than later, so that we can consolidate our services and do any cleaning and maintenance that is needed,” Dybdahl said. “But we want the move-out process to be convenient for people, and students will not be assessed any added fees or lose out on any refund credits to their account if they can’t get their belongings until later this spring.”

In a Facebook Live video on Wednesday, housing director Jeff Novak added that empty residence halls could hypothetically serve as overflow rooms, in the chance that Madison hospitals face bed shortages. Other schools, such as New York University, Tufts University and Middlebury College, have also begun preparing for such scenarios.