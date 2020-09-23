UW to end quarantine at Witte, Sellery residence halls, plans return to in-person classes

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is slowly phasing back to in-person classes and activities after two weeks of online learning and quarantines in two residence halls.
At a media briefing Wednesday, Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the positive test rate has continued to “come down significantly” in Witte and Sellery Residence Halls, where quarantines will be lifted 8 a.m. Thursday, two weeks after the initial order. At one point, about 20% of the buildings’ residents tested positive for COVID-19, but Heller said the latest of three testing rounds yielded rates of positive tests in the low single digits.
All students in residence halls will now be tested once a week, instead of every other week, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a Wednesday press release. She said positivity rates have decreased across campus since the university shifted to online classes and closed down facilities on Sept. 9.
“No one wanted our semester to start this way, but it has underscored that strict adherence to public health protocols is essential to protecting campus health and operations,” Blank said. “I’m calling on every member of our community to continue efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus and take personal responsibility to preserve the gains we’ve made over the past several weeks.”
The seven-day average for on-campus testing now hovers around 5% to 6%, a decrease from consistent rates between 7% and 10% in recent weeks. Administrators said the on-campus lab now conducts the majority of university testing, which has reduced turnaround time to about 24 hours or less.
To reduce density, UW-Madison is encouraging voluntary departures from residence halls and allowing students to move into single rooms. Though there are no official numbers yet on how many residents temporarily left residential housing during the quarantine, Heller estimated that it may be one in four or five students and said the university is taking steps to ensure they have negative tests before returning to campus.
He added that about 500 students have now canceled their housing contracts, up from over 200 as of Sept. 14.
Students in courses that will resume in-person or hybrid learning will be contacted by instructors by Friday, with returns to the classroom beginning next week. But other courses may stay online with a delay in communication until Oct. 2, with next steps to be determined by individual departments and instructors, according to the press release.
Administrators voiced their commitment to the value of in-person learning. Provost Karl Scholz said the university is “trying to offer a mixture of opportunities,” especially for students who may not have access to technology or suitable living conditions for quality online learning.
“Some operations” in the Union buildings, libraries and dining and recreational facilities will also reopen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!