UW to end quarantine at Witte, Sellery residence halls, plans return to in-person classes

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is slowly phasing back to in-person classes and activities after two weeks of online learning and quarantines in two residence halls.

At a media briefing Wednesday, Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the positive test rate has continued to “come down significantly” in Witte and Sellery Residence Halls, where quarantines will be lifted 8 a.m. Thursday, two weeks after the initial order. At one point, about 20% of the buildings’ residents tested positive for COVID-19, but Heller said the latest of three testing rounds yielded rates of positive tests in the low single digits.

All students in residence halls will now be tested once a week, instead of every other week, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a Wednesday press release. She said positivity rates have decreased across campus since the university shifted to online classes and closed down facilities on Sept. 9.