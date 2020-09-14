UW to eliminate spring break, lengthen winter break to prevent COVID-19 spread

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Faculty Senate voted Monday to lengthen winter break and remove spring break next semester, in attempts to discourage travel that might facilitate the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution extends winter break by one week and pushes the start of spring semester from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, regardless of whether classes are held online or in person. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with 140 senators voting for it and seven against.

Spring break was originally scheduled for March 27 through April 4, 2021. Under the new calendar, there will be no classes on March 27 or April 2 and 3, allowing for an extended weekend mid-semester without changing the total number of instructional days.

Provost Karl Scholz called the resolution “the best of an imperfect set of proposals” for the spring, saying the university wishes to reduce travel and prioritize the health and safety of its community.

“Given the global pandemic, I think this is a very wise piece of policy regardless of the modality that we operate in the spring term,” Scholz said. “It’s very telling that many of our peers around the country are also adjusting the spring academic calendar.”