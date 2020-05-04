UW team launches website, app with COVID-19 resources

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Advertisements in print and online newspapers, including those serving Latino and African American populations, will encourage people to visit the website or download the app. Television stations will also air 15- to 30-second videos in various languages, as well as one featuring former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson, who Wagner said is influential among older adults.

Team members have engaged with the community to best gauge the needs of Wisconsin’s more vulnerable populations, said Dhavan Shah, a co-principal investigator on the project. Next steps include creating a formal advisory committee and a wider range of translations.

“It’s been on the front end, really understanding needs, what we can do to support and help,” said Shah, who also runs CCRC. “These communities are doing lots themselves, so it’s not like we’re coming in to save the day so much as it is to assist them in what they’re already doing.”

The website was designed to be user-friendly with simple tips, especially for people who may be less familiar with smartphones, Wagner said. Though much of the information is universally applicable, he said the process of targeting misinformation has been somewhat Wisconsin-specific, including scraping Twitter or Facebook for popular local posts.