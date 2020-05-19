UW takes preliminary step toward massive research facility

The Madison Plan Commission's approval last week of the demolition of a house at 935 W. Johnson St. received little attention, but it represents a significant step toward the construction of a massive University of Wisconsin-Madison project that would house offices currently located in the maligned George L. Mosse Humanities Building.
The planned Letters & Sciences research facility will be home to various humanities departments with the goal of “emptying out” the Mosse building, said campus planning director Gary Brown. It will include seminar rooms and student gathering areas. The university is in the process of purchasing other property on the block for further development, including more research buildings and an underground parking facility.
The 143,000-square-foot academic research facility project is budgeted to cost $83 million. The project represents the university’s number one priority out of 12 projects planned for the 2021-2023 budget, Brown said.
The home is a single-family residence that has been vacant and unmaintained for several years, Brown said at the May 11 meeting. It dates back to 1853 but is not eligible for listing on the State or National Registers of Historic Places.
City planner Tim Parks said the Landmarks Commission has formally reviewed the demolition since prior meetings.
“Their recommendation to the Plan Commission was effectively the same as when they informally reviewed the item earlier in the year, which was that (it) has historic value related to the vernacular of Madison’s built environment, but that the building itself is not historically, architecturally or culturally significant,” Parks said.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, cast the sole vote against, although many commission members shared disappointment about the demolition. She said her “small hope” is that someone will bid to move the house and thanked staff for doing diligence in trying to save the home.
“I am so disappointed that this building can’t be saved,” Rummel said. “Once we give up a building of that era, it’s just gone. It’s gone forever.”
Brown said the university is still in communication with the Board of Regents to see if relocating the house is possible.
Commissioner Bradley Cantrell called the situation unfortunate but inevitable, and Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2, said he is concerned about the feasibility of the large UW-Madison project in light of COVID-19 financial strains.
“I don’t really think it’s feasible to have a fenced-in, falling down building on this corner even if this project were to be delayed for several years,” Heck said. “It pains me to recommend that it be demolished, but I’m going to support the motion because I don’t really see a way around it at this point.”
Though a standard demolition applicant has 12 months after the Plan Commission’s approval to obtain a raze permit from the Building Inspection Division, Parks said UW-Madison is exempt from the city’s permit process. However, it will still be required to comply with the zoning code after demolition.
Advance planning on the project is complete and will be submitted to the Board of Regents this summer.
