UW System to launch federal COVID-19 surge testing

The University of Wisconsin System will pioneer a new, federally funded testing plan by providing 250,000 COVID-19 tests at on-campus sites as early as Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Services is distributing 15 million BinaxNOW tests as “additional temporary federal support” to areas with high rates of COVID-19, according to a press release Wednesday. It is the first federal testing push using the tests, which were purchased from medical technology company Abbott and provide results within 15 minutes.
Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, who served as federal Health and Human Services secretary between 2001 and 2005 under President George W. Bush, called the plan a “tremendous undertaking” Wednesday. He said the tests, which will last about five weeks, will help reduce spread among on- and off-campus students, vocational school students and community members.
“This surge testing plan is a terrific example of cooperation by federal, state, and local governments to urgently respond to the outbreak and that UW System is pleased to lead,” Thompson said in the release.
Support Local Journalism
The tests will likely last about five weeks and be offered at all 26 UW System campuses, he said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will also be providing an additional 30,000 PCR tests, which involve a nose swab and longer waits for results. People who test negative and experience symptoms or test positive and do not experience symptoms through surge testing should receive a second PCR test to confirm results.
At a University Committee meeting Monday, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the initiative will help expand testing capacity as administrators plan to more than double testing on campus for the spring semester.
“If we can make this work, the biggest advantage for us is to be able to substantially increase our testing ability before people leave for Thanksgiving,” Blank said.
Thompson said that the System hopes to test all students before they leave for and return from Thanksgiving break.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!