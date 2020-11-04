UW System to launch federal COVID-19 surge testing

The University of Wisconsin System will pioneer a new, federally funded testing plan by providing 250,000 COVID-19 tests at on-campus sites as early as Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Services is distributing 15 million BinaxNOW tests as “additional temporary federal support” to areas with high rates of COVID-19, according to a press release Wednesday. It is the first federal testing push using the tests, which were purchased from medical technology company Abbott and provide results within 15 minutes.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, who served as federal Health and Human Services secretary between 2001 and 2005 under President George W. Bush, called the plan a “tremendous undertaking” Wednesday. He said the tests, which will last about five weeks, will help reduce spread among on- and off-campus students, vocational school students and community members.

“This surge testing plan is a terrific example of cooperation by federal, state, and local governments to urgently respond to the outbreak and that UW System is pleased to lead,” Thompson said in the release.

