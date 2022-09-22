UW System sees largest new student enrollment numbers since 2018, overall enrollment drop of 1%

The UW System has seen its highest new student enrollment since 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic, at its main campuses this year but overall enrollment has dropped 1% compared to last year, according to data released Thursday.

Preliminary estimates based on the first day of classes show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, enrolled this fall compared to 25,869 in fall 2021 and 25,602 in fall 2018, according to data released by the UW System.

Overall enrollment dropped 1 percent, or about 1,500 students, from 162,980 in 2021 to 161,430 in 2022 according to the estimates. This result was expected after the pandemic affected two years of enrollment, UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in a statement.

Campuses seeing enrollment increases are UW-Green Bay, UW-Madison, and UW-Superior. Enrollment at UW-La Crosse has remained even, and the remainder of the campuses have decreased, the estimates show.

The UW-Stevens Point Wausau campus saw the largest enrollment decrease of 25% from 531 students in fall 2021 to 397 students in 2022. The UW-Green Bay Manitowoc campus saw the largest enrollment increase of 24% from 341 students in fall 2021 to 422 in 2022. UW-Madison, the System's largest campus, saw a 5% increase in enrollment, from 47,824 in fall 2021 to 50,001 in 2022.

The System attributed the overall enrollment drop to fewer high school graduates in the pipeline and uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. But System President Jay Rothman said the first-year enrollment figures this fall suggest an improved outlook in enrollment. The System has implemented strategies, to increase access to post-secondary education on UW campuses, which include the optional ACT, and easier application process to multiple universities, and an application fee waiver.

“We will continue to demonstrate to students, parents, and the public that there’s no better value than the UW System,” Rothman said. “Wisconsin is counting on us.”

Rothman said he hopes the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, an initiative slated to start in fall 2023 to allow students who come from families making less than $62,000 annually to attend a UW university without paying tuition or fees, will encourage more low-and middle-income students to enroll in the coming years.

“Wisconsin is facing ongoing workforce challenges, and it is critical that the UW relentlessly focus on developing talent and graduates to ensure our state is competitive and economically vibrant,” Rothman said.

Final enrollment figures based on the 10th day of classes – the standard measure of enrollment and the figure that will be officially reported to the U.S. Department of Education -- will differ slightly from the preliminary estimates based on the first day of classes. Some students enroll or discontinue studies after the first day of classes, Pitsch said.