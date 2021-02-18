UW System plans at least 75% in-person classes next fall, back to pre-pandemic levels

University of Wisconsin System schools will aim to have a minimum of 75% of classes in person for the fall 2021 semester, interim System President Tommy Thompson announced Thursday.

Thompson expressed great optimism about the future of vaccinations across Wisconsin and the System at a news conference. The state of Wisconsin has administered over one million vaccine doses as of Tuesday, but Thompson ambitiously said it should be able to administer 300,000 weekly.

“The vaccine is really going to be more important than the testing,” Thompson said. “Not in any way to slow down on the testing, but … at the same time, ramp up the vaccinations, so we have a double whammy to protect our students, faculty and administrators.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each System school will be expected to offer 75% of its classes at least somewhat in person. Thompson announced the plan to chancellors this week and said that they were all “very supportive” of the new goal.