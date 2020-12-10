UW System approves request for state-funded employee pay raises

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously voted Thursday to approve its 2021-2023 pay plan request, asking Governor Tony Evers to fully fund pay increases for System employees.

The plan would increase pay by 2% in fiscal year 2021-2022 and 2.5% in 2022-2023 for all campus’ faculty, academic staff, university staff and limited-term employees.

Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said at the meeting that the gap between UW employees’ compensation and those at peer institutions has widened in recent years, now at about 16.5% when adjusted for cost of living. Though he acknowledged that the state can’t close this gap in one budget cycle, Petersen said the request is a “measured approach” in the right direction.

“The state can certainly at least mitigate the size of the gap, or Wisconsin will pay the price in lost talent and sliding reputation,” Petersen said. “Our proposed pay plan should help put us in a stronger position for us to compete … Despite some disadvantages, our UW employees continue to perform and achieve at levels that make our System the envy of our peers across the country.”

The request is commensurate with a 2% increase that was implemented for fiscal year 2019-2020.