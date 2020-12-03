UW surveys find mixed preferences for in-person vs. remote learning

Graduate students

Graduate students had a much higher response rate of about 30% and expressed more discomfort than undergraduate students being on campus.

Both doctoral and master’s students were comfortable being on campus for research, with about 60% of each saying they would be somewhat, very or extremely comfortable. Fewer, but still a majority, said they would be comfortable being on campus for work.

Half of master’s students and less than 30% of doctoral students said they were comfortable being on campus for class.

“I think researchers are overall feeling a bit better (and) a little more control over how much in-person interaction they could have,” said TAA president Alejandra Canales. “For instruction it seemed pretty clear, especially at the beginning of the semester, it was a little bit overwhelming for people to constantly be getting email notifications about people who were sick or people who were quarantining. It felt like people were seeing very clearly how many cases were coming in and how much instruction was spreading.”