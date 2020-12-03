UW surveys find mixed preferences for in-person vs. remote learning

Survey results show an even split between University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate students’ preferences for how they are taught during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduate students were more averse to in-person activities and cited reduced access to physical resources, spaces and research as the biggest barriers to academic progress this year.
Of over 5,300 undergraduate students — a response rate of about 17% — who responded to a survey this fall, about 15% said they would prefer equal amounts of remote and face-to-face learning this spring semester for courses with fewer than 50 students. The remainder were split almost evenly, with 41% preferring most or all face-to-face instruction and 45% preferring most or all remote instruction.
UW-Madison will continue its hybrid learning model this spring, which will begin Jan. 25 after an extended winter break. Students are finishing the fall semester remotely after leaving campus for the Thanksgiving break.
Matthew Mitnick, chair of the Associated Students of Madison, said student government still supports a shift to remote learning. ASM and other groups, including the United Faculty and Academic Staff union and the Teaching Assistants’ Association, have advocated for a “Moral Restart” with limited in-person activities and on-campus housing during the pandemic.
“When making these decisions, you can’t just look at the will of the majority,” Mitnick said. “We have to recognize that there’s a severe equity issue with both in-person and online learning.”
He added that the results may not accurately reflect a real preference for in-person learning, but rather the inconveniences of remote learning. Major obstacles have included time zone differences for international students and Honorlock, a remote proctoring software.
Preferences for synchronous and asynchronous coursework were split between 47% and 50%, respectively. Synchronous sessions involve attending classes live at the same time as the instructor and other students, while asynchronous sessions involve pre-recorded lecturers for students to watch or listen on their own time.
Mitnick said that while ASM is not opposed to lab or graduate-level courses having necessary in-person elements, most courses should be fully or at least partially online.
“If you’re in an in-person class and you get COVID-19, they’re supposed to accommodate you virtually, so why couldn’t there be a virtual component from the beginning?” Mitnick said. “We really emphasize that we’re still in line with the Moral Restart demands, and we think that that should be the starting point of these conversations.”
Graduate students
Graduate students had a much higher response rate of about 30% and expressed more discomfort than undergraduate students being on campus.
Both doctoral and master’s students were comfortable being on campus for research, with about 60% of each saying they would be somewhat, very or extremely comfortable. Fewer, but still a majority, said they would be comfortable being on campus for work.
Half of master’s students and less than 30% of doctoral students said they were comfortable being on campus for class.
“I think researchers are overall feeling a bit better (and) a little more control over how much in-person interaction they could have,” said TAA president Alejandra Canales. “For instruction it seemed pretty clear, especially at the beginning of the semester, it was a little bit overwhelming for people to constantly be getting email notifications about people who were sick or people who were quarantining. It felt like people were seeing very clearly how many cases were coming in and how much instruction was spreading.”
The survey also included a list of potential challenges for respondents to rate among five levels as barriers to academic progress. The highest-rate barriers were access to field experience and ability to collect face-to-face data, followed by access to course technology, studio and research spaces and the library.
About 25% of teaching assistant respondents for both in-person and remote sections said teaching technology and interaction with students — including asynchronous, synchronous and one-on-one — were quite a bit or a great deal of challenge to academic progress. Most reported no issues with classroom facilities, teaching space or access to personal protective equipment.
“While we’re pleased that most graduate students teaching in-person did not report difficulties related to health and safety, we do take seriously any reports of challenges and will be following up to better understand and address those situations,” Graduate School dean Bill Karpus said in a news release Nov. 18.
