UW students to return to campus with free testing, masks in classrooms

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will reopen Sept. 2 for the fall semester with free access to COVID-19 testing, required face coverings and a balance between online and in-person teaching.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a news briefing Wednesday that the “Smart Restart” reopening plan outlines a flexible, hybrid approach to prioritize community safety without sacrificing high-quality education. It was developed with input from a cross-campus team of representatives and local, state and federal public health guidance, Blank said.
“As one of the world’s leading research universities, we are equipped to meet this challenge,” Blank said. “Today’s announcement is just the beginning. Reopening is a very complex process with a lot of moving parts, and it’s going to require changes to virtually every aspect of our operations."
In-person classes this fall will continue until Thanksgiving break, after which all courses will switch to a virtual format through final exams. Though administrators have not established a “hard-and-fast line” regarding the potential of closing campus before Thanksgiving, Blank said they will continue monitoring infections to adjust its response. The university plans to set aside about 5% of residence and conference spaces for people who may have to quarantine.
UW-Madison will hire contact tracers, trained in conjunction with Public Health Madison & Dane County, to help track the pandemic on campus, and conduct surveillance testing. Cohorts of volunteers, up to 2,000 people weekly, will be tested to identify problems and at-risk populations.
Campus will also operate drop-in centers for free testing. Director of University Health Services Jake Baggott said the visits will be “unlimited” for people who may be developing symptoms.
“In theory, I guess you could receive one daily,” Baggott said.
Target groups, such as students and employees living and working in residence halls, will be tested regularly.
While classes with over 100 students will continue to be held online, smaller classes — any with fewer than 50 and some with between 50 and 100 students — will be held in larger classrooms, all with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for chairs and desks. Still, no students will be required to attend in-person classes on campus, and the university is “investing heavily” in further technology to improve virtual learning, according to a news release Wednesday.
For those who choose to learn in person, students will be required to wear masks. The university is planning a large marketing campaign to highlight the benefits of facial coverings for community safety, Blank said.
“Faculty have a lot of control over the class,” Blank said. “I expect every classroom this fall, at the top of the syllabus, to say, ‘If you want to be in this class in person, we expect you to be masked.’”
Baggott emphasized that the university will work with students who may not be able to wear masks for health reasons.
Outside the classroom, residence halls will undergo extra cleaning and no longer operate triple or quad dorm rooms. Lounges or common spaces will be shut down or closed, though students can eat in dining halls with physical distancing measures.
The full scope of student safety, however, also involves concern over crowding at off-campus bars, restaurants and Greek houses. UW-Madison does not own Greek life properties but is in discussions with their national organizations and student leaders to enforce standards similar to those in residence halls, said Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs.
“I think the students understand that we want everybody safe,” Reesor said. “We’re really hoping that our students will rise to that standard and meet those expectations, and I have every expectation that they will do that.”
