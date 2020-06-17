UW students to return to campus with free testing, masks in classrooms

Campus will also operate drop-in centers for free testing. Director of University Health Services Jake Baggott said the visits will be “unlimited” for people who may be developing symptoms.

“In theory, I guess you could receive one daily,” Baggott said.

Target groups, such as students and employees living and working in residence halls, will be tested regularly.

While classes with over 100 students will continue to be held online, smaller classes — any with fewer than 50 and some with between 50 and 100 students — will be held in larger classrooms, all with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for chairs and desks. Still, no students will be required to attend in-person classes on campus, and the university is “investing heavily” in further technology to improve virtual learning, according to a news release Wednesday.

For those who choose to learn in person, students will be required to wear masks. The university is planning a large marketing campaign to highlight the benefits of facial coverings for community safety, Blank said.

“Faculty have a lot of control over the class,” Blank said. “I expect every classroom this fall, at the top of the syllabus, to say, ‘If you want to be in this class in person, we expect you to be masked.’”