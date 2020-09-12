UW students to rally Saturday for improved racial justice, COVID-19 policies

Canales added that pay continuity and a higher minimum wage, two of the TAA’s major demands, disproportionately affect the university’s “most vulnerable workers” and people of color. Though the university did shift to two weeks of online learning following an announcement Wednesday, students remain concerned that policy changes may lead to layoffs or pay decreases.

The BIPOC Coalition is currently in communication with the university to set up a meeting.

Stangler said the BIPOC Coalition’s status not as a registered student organization, but simply a group of student activists, may provide greater leverage in making demands of the university. She added that, in addition to some specific demands, the initial petition also left “wiggle room” to meet with a wider range of students and better understand specific needs.

“We want to make sure that when we start having these conversations that we include every single voice,” Stangler said. “The mission behind the BIPOC Coalition is just to ensure that we find a way to gather all these different groups on campus where … students can feel that they have a bit of a voice and control beyond what basically becomes photo opportunities for the university.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.