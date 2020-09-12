UW students to rally Saturday for improved racial justice, COVID-19 policies

Students will hold a protest Saturday afternoon, building on prior calls for improved COVID-19 and racial justice policies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The event, hosted by the newly formed BIPOC Coalition, will begin at 4 p.m. at the Gordon Dining Hall lawn, 770 West Dayton St. Students started the group following the Aug. 29 March on Madison protest, about one week after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.
The group initially planned a larger march to deliver demands to the university, but concerns about safety and attendance following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases led it to switch course, said Tarah Stangler, a student leader. Gordon Dining Hall was a good location where people “have to recognize and see us,” especially given that students are in mandatory quarantine in the nearby Witte and Sellery Residence Halls.
“We’re sending a message in a way that’s safest for everyone involved,” said Stangler, a senior.
Two weeks ago, BIPOC Coalition students released a list of demands, including the removal of the Abraham Lincoln monument from Bascom Hill and Chamberlin Rock from Observatory Hill, defunding the UW Police Department and increased funding for marginalized student groups and services. It also backed the Teaching Assistant Association’s “Moral Restart,” calling for online-only instruction, pay continuity for employees and a redistributed university budget.
“Right now it’s really important to be coming together on a lot of issues,” Canales said. “The issues that are surrounding the COVID crisis … are not entirely separate from a lot of the issues the university has failed to resolve in terms of better supporting its students of color.”
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone responded in an email to both groups’ concerns that UWPD may be enforcing social distancing guidelines. She said the university is not using UWPD to enforce public health requirements, which is “the responsibility of the people in charge of the respective spaces (such as University Housing) and staff in the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.”
Chancellor Rebecca Blank outlined plans to improve UWPD’s commitments to racial equity in a July 8 blog post.
McGlone added that Blank is discussing the potential removal of Chamberlin Rock, in coordination with the Wisconsin Black Student Union and Campus Planning Committee, which oversees monuments.
“As it appears that the monument itself is the issue, and not the personal history of President Chamberlin, she is interested in finding another way that he can be honored by UW-Madison,” McGlone wrote.
Canales added that pay continuity and a higher minimum wage, two of the TAA’s major demands, disproportionately affect the university’s “most vulnerable workers” and people of color. Though the university did shift to two weeks of online learning following an announcement Wednesday, students remain concerned that policy changes may lead to layoffs or pay decreases.
The BIPOC Coalition is currently in communication with the university to set up a meeting.
Stangler said the BIPOC Coalition’s status not as a registered student organization, but simply a group of student activists, may provide greater leverage in making demands of the university. She added that, in addition to some specific demands, the initial petition also left “wiggle room” to meet with a wider range of students and better understand specific needs.
“We want to make sure that when we start having these conversations that we include every single voice,” Stangler said. “The mission behind the BIPOC Coalition is just to ensure that we find a way to gather all these different groups on campus where … students can feel that they have a bit of a voice and control beyond what basically becomes photo opportunities for the university.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!