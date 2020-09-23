UW students request refund of segregated fees, cite reduced access to services

Over 1,600 people have signed a petition demanding that the University of Wisconsin-Madison partially or fully refund segregated fees to students for the fall semester.
The fees are billed each semester as part of students’ tuition statements and fund a range of university services. This fall, they totaled $734.30 per student, with over 85% going toward the Wisconsin Union, University Health Services and Recreation and Wellbeing.
Other recipients include student government, transportation and child services.
The petition, started two weeks ago, calls on UW-Madison to return some or all of the segregated fees, blaming the university for a “reckless decision” to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“UW-Madison should not by any means be entitled to the fees they've charged students for this semester for services they have extremely limited or no access to,” the petition says.
Some students, such as senior Brooke Nowak, said she is willing to pay for services like bus passes or childcare, which are still necessary. But it feels unfair, she said, to be charged for gyms and Union buildings, which are currently closed under pandemic policies.
Others have cited quarantines in residence halls and the delayed opening of the Nicholas Recreation Center — initially slated to open last January, then this month — as justifications for a refund.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone responded in an email that segregated fees fund “critical services,” including UHS and tutoring, which are ongoing.
“All of these services continue to be provided to the fullest extent possible, both in person where appropriate and virtually,” McGlone said. “It is simply not correct to say there is ‘extremely limited or no access’ to these services. We are continuing to collect these fees to support these services.”
This semester’s segregated fees saw an increase of about 1.1% over last year, when they were $725.98 per student.
CJ Koepp, a senior who receives financial aid, said even a one-time refund this semester would help her cover a month of rent and groceries. Koepp has been unemployed since March, unable to receive both federal stimulus money, because she is a dependent, and unemployment benefits because she is a full-time student.
“Refunding seg fees could be one small way for the university to work towards regaining students’ trust,” Koepp said. “I reached out to a few university officials about refunding seg fees and they all directed me toward the office of financial aid, which was like ‘Oh, take out a loan,’ instead of directly addressing these issues.”
Financial aid can help cover segregated fees in addition to tuition. However, the billing system is not always clear how aid is split up between the two costs, instead showing one final lump sum.
McGlone said in her email that “we recognize that the pandemic has affected many students and families,” and that students can request the financial aid office to reconsider their aid package.
For graduate students, segregated fees have been a longstanding grievance beyond the pandemic. Jon Isaac, treasurer of UW-Madison's Teaching Assistants’ Association, expressed its support for the petition and called it “unconscionable” to continue charging the fees during the pandemic.
But, in the long term, he said they are emblematic of a larger issue: declining state funding for public colleges and universities. With the financial burden increasingly shifting toward students, Isaac said it is important to examine “backdoor tuition” as a legislative issue, both part of state statute and under the purview of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.
“It’s going to require conversations with elected leaders and hopefully with some pressure from undergraduate and graduate students to make it a reality where seg fees don’t need to exist because higher education is properly funded,” Isaac said. “It’s obviously a long term goal and something that more and more people join in on.”
