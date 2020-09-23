UW students request refund of segregated fees, cite reduced access to services

“Refunding seg fees could be one small way for the university to work towards regaining students’ trust,” Koepp said. “I reached out to a few university officials about refunding seg fees and they all directed me toward the office of financial aid, which was like ‘Oh, take out a loan,’ instead of directly addressing these issues.”

Financial aid can help cover segregated fees in addition to tuition. However, the billing system is not always clear how aid is split up between the two costs, instead showing one final lump sum.

McGlone said in her email that “we recognize that the pandemic has affected many students and families,” and that students can request the financial aid office to reconsider their aid package.

For graduate students, segregated fees have been a longstanding grievance beyond the pandemic. Jon Isaac, treasurer of UW-Madison's Teaching Assistants’ Association, expressed its support for the petition and called it “unconscionable” to continue charging the fees during the pandemic.