UW students push voting during pandemic with masks, TikToks

“My generation, we’re digital natives,” Walker said. “There’s a raging pandemic, but we can still organize from our couches and our laptops.”

The national nonprofit started by billionaire former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has transitioned from setting up registration tables or bringing dogs to campus to holding digital conversations. Making online messaging both humorous and clear can “make it not only cool, but easy for students to have their voices heard,” Cramer said.

Still, much of organizers’ work remains evergreen despite unordinary circumstances. Sofia Miller, an intern on the New Voter Project’s UW-Madison team, said people are often confused about voter ID, which have long been complicated requirements for students to navigate, and perceive the voting process as “extremely intimidating.”

With UW-Madison planning to bring students back to campus in the fall, Cramer said it is reasonable to expect turnout comparable to recent years. April numbers also indicate that youth will continue to vote in high numbers, but she added that it is important to account for a range of scenarios, from students in Madison to those who remain at their permanent home addresses.