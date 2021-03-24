UW students call for more academic flexibility, bemoan lack of spring break

“Even with this paper that involves readings about Black feminists in the 21st century, which is absolutely my jam, even that I can’t bear to get through a couple pages,” Deacon said. “(The pandemic) really is a new problem that presents itself in different ways every single day. This really can’t be our new normal.”

Mental health summit

Deacon was among many students who did not attend the university’s mental health programming this month, saying they either did not have time to attend during the middle of a school week or that they did not want to not spend even more time in front of at a screen: “Things like the mental health summit exemplify to some extent the University’s awareness of the declining mental health on campus, but unfortunately will not do much to remedy it,” Donnelly said.

Though the mental health summit happened to precede the Week of Care, the idea was in no way an attempt to make up for a canceled spring break, said Eli Tsarovsky, a senior who serves on the dean’s advisory committee. Long-standing issues with counseling wait lines and general mental health concerns inspired him to suggest an event similar to UW-Madison’s annual diversity forum.