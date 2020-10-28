UW student government urges canceled classes on Election Day

The University of Wisconsin-Madison student government voted Tuesday to support the cancellation of all synchronous classes on Election Day, though university administration is not likely to implement any such formal requirements.
In the resolution, Associated Students of Madison encouraged the Office of the Provost to direct professors and academic staff to move all classes to an asynchronous platform and not grade students on attendance Nov. 3. The resolution passed the student council unanimously.
“Since many UW students participate in the election as voters, poll workers, and volunteers, we believe that they should not have to bear the responsibilities to make up classes later and face possible grade deduction for civic engagement,” Mitnick said in an email Monday.
Provost Karl Scholz said at a University Committee meeting Monday that he supports the resolution, but that many classes — especially longer or lab-based classes — may be unable to cancel or reschedule on such late notice. University spokeswoman Mereidth McGlone added in an email that the university is still encouraging instructors to “be as flexible as possible” on Election Day.
Professors at the UC meeting generally voiced support for the resolution, but also acknowledged logistical difficulties. Some suggested a more lenient approach more akin to those for religious holidays, not cancelling classes but allowing for flexibility in attendance and make-up coursework.
“We definitely recognize that there are some situations where it’s just not going to work out,” said Kevin Jacobson, ASM shared governance campaign director. “We’re encouraging it because we want to make sure everyone has the chance to be politically engaged — not only voting, but being a poll worker, get out the vote movements, really being involved in the process of political participation.”
