UW student government urges canceled classes on Election Day

The University of Wisconsin-Madison student government voted Tuesday to support the cancellation of all synchronous classes on Election Day, though university administration is not likely to implement any such formal requirements.

In the resolution, Associated Students of Madison encouraged the Office of the Provost to direct professors and academic staff to move all classes to an asynchronous platform and not grade students on attendance Nov. 3. The resolution passed the student council unanimously.

“Since many UW students participate in the election as voters, poll workers, and volunteers, we believe that they should not have to bear the responsibilities to make up classes later and face possible grade deduction for civic engagement,” Mitnick said in an email Monday.

Provost Karl Scholz said at a University Committee meeting Monday that he supports the resolution, but that many classes — especially longer or lab-based classes — may be unable to cancel or reschedule on such late notice. University spokeswoman Mereidth McGlone added in an email that the university is still encouraging instructors to “be as flexible as possible” on Election Day.