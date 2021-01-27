UW student government approves $2 million housing relief fund; UW claims it's illegal

ASM’s goal is to launch the fund as soon as possible, especially given that a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31. If the fund is approved, the Tenant Resource Center’s website will host the application for aid, prioritizing undocumented and international students, many of whom are ineligible for about $10 million in direct emergency aid through the last round of federal stimulus funding.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a University Committee meeting that the university plans to use other emergency funds available to support those who may not be covered.

Student government drafted the legislation with local student leaders, including District 8 Ald. Max Prestigiacomo and District 5 County Board Supervisor Elena Haasl. Other sponsors include District 76 State Rep. Francesca Hong and four other Madison alders.

“Madison is fortunate to have incoming federal aid, but like usual it has conditions that leave an already marginalized population without assistance,” Prestigiacomo said in an email. “We felt it was our duty to propose a supplement that would address this shortfall in the stimulus.”