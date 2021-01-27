UW student government approves $2 million housing relief fund; UW claims it's illegal

The Associated Students of Madison voted unanimously on Tuesday, despite university opposition, to establish a $2 million pandemic relief fund for students, especially those ineligible to receive federal emergency aid.
Student leaders passed a resolution at Student Council to allocate about $500,000 in unspent ASM funds and about $1.5 million from its reserve funds, which is funded by students’ segregated fees and under the purview of the Reserve Board.
ASM plans to administer the funds through its ongoing contract with the Tenant Resource Center, a local nonprofit organization that is also administering the city's rent assistance program. ASM pays TRC up to $50,000 each year to administer its own rent assistance program for students.
“There’s an exorbitant amount of money in the reserves,” ASM Chair Matthew Mitnick said Tuesday. “A lot of what we normally spend the budget on is just sitting there. … If you’re in a crisis, such as we are in right now, and you have a ton of money sitting, not going anywhere, it should be used in a way that best impacts students.”
University administrators say the legislation violates UW System Policy 820, which defines segregated fees as charges all students pay for “student services, activities, programs and facilities that support the mission” of UW institutions, including registration or admission fees. The policy prohibits lump sum payments to student organizations or direct support to individual students, except for child care, employee wages or scholarships and scholarships or stipends for student government leaders.
Mitnick called the university’s interpretation limited, saying the money will not go directly into the hands of students, but will be administered by the Tenant Resource Center, a contracted third party. He added that segregated fees are authorized to support student organizations’ missions, citing the ASM Constitution’s charge to work for “the guarantee of the ability of students, staff and faculty to function without undue financial stress.”
“Housing is a cost of admission,” Mitnick said. “To go to this institution, you have to live somewhere.”
The five-member Reserve Board voted unanimously Wednesday to endorse the resolution. The next day, UW-Madison Student Affairs tweeted that the fund cannot “legally move forward as proposed.”
ASM’s goal is to launch the fund as soon as possible, especially given that a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31. If the fund is approved, the Tenant Resource Center’s website will host the application for aid, prioritizing undocumented and international students, many of whom are ineligible for about $10 million in direct emergency aid through the last round of federal stimulus funding.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a University Committee meeting that the university plans to use other emergency funds available to support those who may not be covered.
Student government drafted the legislation with local student leaders, including District 8 Ald. Max Prestigiacomo and District 5 County Board Supervisor Elena Haasl. Other sponsors include District 76 State Rep. Francesca Hong and four other Madison alders.
“Madison is fortunate to have incoming federal aid, but like usual it has conditions that leave an already marginalized population without assistance,” Prestigiacomo said in an email. “We felt it was our duty to propose a supplement that would address this shortfall in the stimulus.”
Students also denounced university efforts to lobby ASM to allocate the reserve funds elsewhere, including the Wisconsin Union and Recreation and Wellbeing.
Community members spoke in favor of ASM’s efforts at Student Council. Cesar Martinez, a Union employee and co-president of DREAMers of Madison, said it is “disheartening” and “shameful” to see the university resist the legislation.
Brian Benford, the only candidate running for City Council in District 6, said he is “deeply proud and humbled” to support the fund. Benford is an employee at the UW-Madison Odyssey Project, which provides economic opportunities for adults hoping to start college.
“This pandemic has shined a spotlight on all the inequities that many of our students here at UW-Madison have navigated for decades,” Benford said. “Students through the Odyssey Project don’t know where their next paycheck is coming for or how to put food on the table. … While others in power have neglected this opportunity to support our most marginalized students, you have exemplified putting all of your constituents’ well-being in the forefront.”