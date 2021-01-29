UW student council specifies pass/fail demands, suggests new academic advising protocol

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director of undergraduate advising Wren Singer said at a University Committee meeting Monday that the advising office has proactively reached out to all undergraduate students to reduce future miscommunication about advising processes.

Some faculty members have agreed that students may need greater safety nets, beyond an individual advisor, to make final grade-related decisions or prevent extreme circumstances, such as scholarship loss. ASM specifically addressed the issue in the resolution, suggesting that students be required to meet with an advisor before opting into pass/fail, though the advisor would not be the ultimate authority.

John Zumbrunnen, vice provost for teaching and learning, said Monday that this clause would have both pros and cons.

“That would cause us a little bit of heartburn about capacity,” Zumbrennen said. “On the other hand, it comes out of some of the conversations that the provost and I have had with ASM. That (advisor) relationship is just absolutely crucial for making these big academic decisions with students.”