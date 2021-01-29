UW student council specifies pass/fail demands, suggests new academic advising protocol

Associated Students of Madison unanimously passed a resolution this week specifying previous calls for more flexible grading accommodations spring semester.
The resolution demands the deadline for requesting pass/fail be extended from the semester’s fourth to eighth week, that students can repeat a course with a pass/fail option after taking it for a letter grade and that the university implement a comprehensive pass/fail option for the semester.
It also resurfaces the question of making pass/fail retroactively available for the fall semester, which Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Karl Scholz have repeatedly opposed and called unrealistic. If approved, the deadline to complete a form would be Feb. 15, according to the resolution.
Students and faculty have reported gaps in communication about grading. Though the university did not extend its pandemic pass/fail policy to the fall semester, administrators said later that students had the option to request accommodations through their individual advisors. Many students said they did not know about these options, or that they were unable to effectively contact their advisors.
Director of undergraduate advising Wren Singer said at a University Committee meeting Monday that the advising office has proactively reached out to all undergraduate students to reduce future miscommunication about advising processes.
Some faculty members have agreed that students may need greater safety nets, beyond an individual advisor, to make final grade-related decisions or prevent extreme circumstances, such as scholarship loss. ASM specifically addressed the issue in the resolution, suggesting that students be required to meet with an advisor before opting into pass/fail, though the advisor would not be the ultimate authority.
John Zumbrunnen, vice provost for teaching and learning, said Monday that this clause would have both pros and cons.
“That would cause us a little bit of heartburn about capacity,” Zumbrennen said. “On the other hand, it comes out of some of the conversations that the provost and I have had with ASM. That (advisor) relationship is just absolutely crucial for making these big academic decisions with students.”
Administrators formed a 12-member task force earlier this month for spring pandemic academic policy, which will include Zumbrunnen, one representative from the Office of the Registrar, three students, three academic staff or instructors and three faculty members. ASM’s resolution requests that the task force have concrete voting power over academic policies, and that all meetings are publicly announced 48 hours in advance with a public comment period.
Zumbrunnen said that the task force plans to conduct listening sessions to hear from a wider range of students.