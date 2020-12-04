UW stops allowing student employees to work from abroad, student council tables response

Student government leaders and administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are failing to find common ground on new policies that prevent the university from hiring or paying hourly student workers who telecommute from outside the United States.
Beginning this fall semester, UW-Madison stopped extending hourly positions to students abroad, reversing earlier policies that allowed them to telecommute during the pandemic. Four members of the Associated Students of Madison wrote a letter to the editor in The Daily Cardinal last Saturday condemning the decision, saying students are “locked out of the many ways they can support themselves financially, as they partake in their studies online and attempt to work from home in the midst of a global pandemic.”
In an email Tuesday, human resources director Mark Walters clarified that students will “of course” be paid for work already completed, although the university will no longer extend hourly roles to students abroad. The university has cited various risks involved with telecommuting internationally, including employment law, tax obligations and cybersecurity or data privacy.
The change applies only to hourly student workers who are not considered essential to university business, while permanent employees or graduate assistants can continue to telecommute internationally.
“It goes against everything we stand for,” ASM chair Matthew Mitnick told the Cap Times. “It was really, really disappointing to hear and showed what they value.”
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone confirmed in an email Thursday that HR representatives have ensured students who already worked from abroad have been paid and instructed to either discontinue working or return to the U.S. She added that the university chose to focus on supporting permanent employees and graduate students in an effort to “continue being good stewards of our campus resources.”
At a Tuesday ASM meeting, the student council voted 11-8 to table a resolution that would request a list of risks and liabilities associated with international telecommuting and demand retroactive compensation for students. Some representatives in favor of tabling said they heard discrepancies between their peers, who said the university is making a deliberate choice not to pay and hire international student workers, and Walters’ email, which was sent about one hour before the meeting and characterized the issue as a miscommunication.
Of 7,880 students in hourly appointments, 500 are international students, McGlone said. Many of them are currently living outside the country and not working in their hourly roles.
Mitnick first noticed the change in October after being elected chair, a paid position. While filling out information to be added onto the university payroll system, he said he was asked whether he was currently residing in the U.S., a question he had never seen on the form before.
Mitnick and other student government representatives had multiple meetings with HR administrators and Walters to learn about the new policy, which he said had not been conveyed to ASM at all prior to their meetings. Alejandra Canales, co-president of the Teaching Assistants’ Association, said the policy has been “very vague” and that communication was left to individual supervisors and advisors.
TAA members said they have noticed discrepancies in communication among departments and schools, leading some international graduate students to be discouraged from leaving the country.
In his email, Walters apologized for any cases in which students were not properly notified of the change, which he said was communicated to HR staff in schools, colleges and administrative units before the fall semester.
“UW-Madison deeply appreciates the contributions of all of its employees during the pandemic and it is not asking international employees to perform unpaid work, as has been erroneously stated,” Walters wrote.
Tabling the resolution prevented representatives from introducing any amendments, but next week they may choose to specifically mention the university’s decision to stop hiring student hourly workers abroad. This would address the meat of the actual policy change moving forward, beyond simply paying students for work that has already been completed.
“If (the university) wanted to, they would pay students telecommuting from outside the U.S.,” said Lennox Owino, a representative who helped write the letter to the editor and resolution, at the Student Council meeting. “It’s just that they do not want to put in the hard work.”
Outreach director Emma Cline said ASM should take time to speak with other groups outside student government where international students may have encountered the issue.
Representative Emma Axelrod, who voted to table, also said she had a hard time parsing contradictory information and wanted to hear directly from Walters.
“I think we can all agree that all work by all students no matter where you’re residing should be compensated,” Axelrod said. “I don’t have much trust in administration … but in this case it sounds like Mark Walters is very open to talking with students.”
McGlone said that the university has continued responding to students’ questions and will “make sure to have a presence” at next week’s meeting if requested. Dean of Students Christina Olstad, who was responsible for forwarding Walters’ email to ASM, was present at this week’s meeting but did not speak. Walters was not present.
Tarah Stangler, a representative from UW-Madison's BIPOC Coalition, told the Cap Times she saw ASM members give “too much leniency toward administration and too much faith in the system.” In a tweet Tuesday, the BIPOC Coalition said it was “appalled” at the vote to table the resolution.
“I felt they were really bowing to administration to let them figure out ways to talk themselves out of the situation before having to face the consequences of that decision,” Stangler said. “ASM is meant to represent student voices and fight administration to make students feel like they belong on campus, and time and time again, when it comes to that for students of color specifically, we don’t always see that being met.”
