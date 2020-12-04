UW stops allowing student employees to work from abroad, student council tables response

“It goes against everything we stand for,” ASM chair Matthew Mitnick told the Cap Times. “It was really, really disappointing to hear and showed what they value.”

University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone confirmed in an email Thursday that HR representatives have ensured students who already worked from abroad have been paid and instructed to either discontinue working or return to the U.S. She added that the university chose to focus on supporting permanent employees and graduate students in an effort to “continue being good stewards of our campus resources.”

At a Tuesday ASM meeting, the student council voted 11-8 to table a resolution that would request a list of risks and liabilities associated with international telecommuting and demand retroactive compensation for students. Some representatives in favor of tabling said they heard discrepancies between their peers, who said the university is making a deliberate choice not to pay and hire international student workers, and Walters’ email, which was sent about one hour before the meeting and characterized the issue as a miscommunication.

Of 7,880 students in hourly appointments, 500 are international students, McGlone said. Many of them are currently living outside the country and not working in their hourly roles.