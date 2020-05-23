UW stays in touch with prospective students with virtual tours, Q&As

With the close of the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison comes the annual work of admitting incoming students for the fall. This year is no different, but with the absence of tools typically used to help prospective Badgers finalize their decisions and take steps toward enrollment, students and staff have refocused their approach. University officials are ramping up digital engagement, extending deadlines and trying to provide families with as much certainty as possible.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to announce plans for fall semester by July, but wrote in a blog post Monday that UW-Madison will hold an uncertain “mix of in-person versus online instruction.” In the meantime, vice chancellor for university relations Charles Hoslet called together a group of administrators to rethink an admissions yield strategy.
“Obviously we’re in a different place than we ever have been before,” Hoslet told faculty members at a University Committee meeting May 4. “We want to make sure that we’re reaching out to students and their parents in a way that we haven’t in the past in a more concerted and integrated strategy.”
After UW-Madison extended its May 1 offer acceptance deadline to June 1, about 840 prospective students opted to take the extra month to make their decisions, said director of admissions and recruitment André Phillips. There are still about 700 who have yet to make a decision.
Phillips said it is too early to make a statement about freshman enrollment goals. As of early April, the number of students accepting admission offers was comparable to 2019, according to a university spokesperson. Early indicators for summer term were positive for both enrollment and revenue.
For those who have already accepted their offers, administrators and about 40 undergraduate students have been organizing admissions activities virtually. Wisconsin Admission Volunteers, a group of undergraduate hourly workers who typically do not work during summer, are offering panels, hosting information sessions and increasing social media activity. Before leaving campus, student ambassadors recorded clips of their signature activity, the campus tour, to be made available online.
“What we like the most is being able to have that personal interaction with students so it’s nice that we’re able to continue that, even if it is virtually,” said Lauryn Christianson, both a tour guide and an admission volunteer leader.
The Office of Admissions & Recruitment was able to host two in-person Your UW Days — a full-day tour and informational program for incoming students — before the university shut down in-person classes in March. Since then, it has held two more virtually, which Phillips said have the silver lining of allowing for more intimate conversations.
In-person events can attract up to 1,000 students and families, compared to about 10 to 300 for virtual events, said Rachel Tatge, the office’s events manager. However, virtual attendance does not account for engagement level or total “eyeballs” — additional people per registrant watching the event. Q&A panels have boasted “extremely high” participation with non-stop questions, Tatge said.
“When there are tours, there’s a lot of people. You don’t have a chance to talk one-on-one with each person,” Christianson said. Now, students can address more people or type out direct responses. “They really feel like there is a real person caring and answering their questions. I think it has felt more personal than sometimes these in-person events do.”
Phillips said he “could not be more proud” of how students have adapted. They are also available for one-on-one phone calls with prospective students and families, sharing the same information they normally would about their college experience.
Anisha Gondesi, an admissions volunteer, held a live Q&A event on the office’s Instagram account Thursday afternoon. Viewers asked standard questions ranging from how Gondesi settled on her computer/data science major to on-campus food options and academic advising, but of course, the office is also fielding pandemic-specific concerns.
One student asked whether she could speak to instruction in the fall, which Phillips said is one of the hardest questions to answer. The other is health and safety.
“There are moments when we are competing for the best students in the country and around the world,” Phillips said. “We need to be positioned to answer these questions with as much depth as possible.”
The university also rolled out new marketing materials that Hoslet said will continue to inform future communication to students, not only through the summer but into broader communication campaigns. One is a “Legacy of Excellence” website, which highlights the university’s strengths to prospective students.
One more student panel will take place May 26, but weekly admitted student information sessions will continue through at least the end of June. Admitted waitlist students can also attend panels hosted every Wednesday.
“Students and their parents are seeking answers to a number of different questions, and answering those questions to the best of our ability — and being transparent when we don’t know the answers — is as important as anything we can do,” Hoslet said. “If other campuses are able to answer questions that we can’t, we think that puts us as a disadvantage.”
