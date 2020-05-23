UW stays in touch with prospective students using virtual tours, Q&As

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the close of the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison comes the annual work of admitting incoming students for the fall. This year is no different, but with the absence of tools typically used to help prospective Badgers finalize their decisions and take steps toward enrollment, students and staff have refocused their approach. University officials are ramping up digital engagement, extending deadlines and trying to provide families with as much certainty as possible.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to announce plans for fall semester by July, but wrote in a blog post Monday that UW-Madison will hold an uncertain “mix of in-person versus online instruction.” In the meantime, vice chancellor for university relations Charles Hoslet called together a group of administrators to rethink an admissions yield strategy.

“Obviously we’re in a different place than we ever have been before,” Hoslet told faculty members at a University Committee meeting May 4. “We want to make sure that we’re reaching out to students and their parents in a way that we haven’t in the past in a more concerted and integrated strategy.”