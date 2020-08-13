UW staff, unions continue push for online learning, improved job, pay security

“I just have very little faith that they’ll be able to carry out the promises that they’ve put forth,” Goswami said. “How are we going to be on a campus? How are we going to be on a bus? … Bringing all these concerns up, it was like (administrators) were hearing it for the first time, and that’s what happens when you have a really top-down process and you don’t have workers who can relate what their day to day looks like."

According to a survey conducted by the TAA and UFAS in July, 86.4% of respondents reported feeling uncomfortable or extremely uncomfortable with the reopening plan. About 37% of classes this semester will be taught fully in-person.

Hannah Eldridge, representing UFAS, called on faculty and employees with more stable employment to join the unions in demanding a more worker-driven approach to the fall semester.

“We get really upset about things like academic freedom, tenure protections,” said Eldridge, an instructor in the German, Nordic and Slavic department. “But those things get eroded anyway. Academic freedom, like all freedoms, comes from solidarity … Join us in direct action, think about what you can do and come work with us.”