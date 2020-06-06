UW staff demand improved pandemic response to job insecurity, health insurance

“It’s systemic harassment,” Ray said. “(The university) uses them like Kleenex and throws them away."

Especially with the changing modalities of education during the pandemic, Ray said he has "all the experience of online teaching that they are completely ignoring." He has applied for open positions within the math department during his time at UW-Madison, only to be rejected and continue teaching on fixed-term terminal appointments.

UFAS president Alyssa Franze experiences the same precarity in the English department and said the union has seen no action from the university for years on the subject. Franze said the pandemic should be an opportunity for the university to “be thinking in the opposite direction, for how to make things more equitable and sustainable moving forward.”

Beyond job security, the UFAS statement also demands canceled fees for graduate students, a rent freeze for on-campus housing and improved support for people of color and international students. Cederstrom added that though the COVID-19 furloughs, a graduated policy based on income, were “not as bad as it could have been,” university response has felt far from ideal.

“We’re celebrating scraps at this point,” Cederstrom said. “It’s better than it could have been, but it’s sure not good that the first place administration goes when there’s a budget shortfall is to ask the very people who do all the work at the university to bear that burden.”

