UW sets, breaks coronavirus records over holiday weekend, forcing stay-at-home order

“Everyone has an individual responsibility to practice social distancing, to wear masks,” Haasl said. “However, the university made the decision to bring students back. While it is the responsibility of students, it is appropriate to blame the administration for the high levels of COVID, because what did UW expect when you’re bringing back thousands of 20-something-year-olds back to campus?”

The positive test rate for employees has remained under 1% for on-campus testing. Three tests have returned positive since Friday, which marks an increase after over a week of zero positive tests.

There are currently 76 students in on-campus quarantine and 91 in on-campus isolation. Quarantine refers to students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, while isolation refers to students who have tested positive, and both groups are able to stay in allocated universities facilities or leave campus and return to their homes.

Haasl said the outbreak could have been prevented had UW-Madison started the semester with online classes only.

“Some people might say my language is alarmist, but I think we need to be alarmist at this point,” Prestigiacomo said. “This wasn’t a decision made in the welfare of everyone in this community … We’re going to see irreparable damage because of it.”

