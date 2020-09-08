UW sets, breaks coronavirus records over holiday weekend, forcing stay-at-home order

Sunday marked the highest number of cases for both Dane County and University of Wisconsin-Madison on-campus testing since the pandemic started in March, breaking the previous record set only one day prior on Saturday.
Of Dane County’s 193 cases, 148 — out of 1,899 tests — were UW-Madison students and one was an employee.
Thousands of students received COVID-19 tests over the past week, with UW-Madison now making up the bulk of positive cases in Dane County.
An additional 93 tests were returned Monday with 21 positive results, yielding a 22.6% positive rate and increasing the seven-day average to 5.7%. Since the university releases numbers based on the day test results were received, not when the test was taken, the holiday weekend’s results reflect a total of over 5,000 tests from throughout the week Monday through Friday.
Sarah Mattes, communications supervisor for Public Health Madison Dane County, said in an email that the case increase is currently concentrated among students living near campus "with little evidence of spillover into other parts of the community."
In an order effective 5 p.m. Monday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank called on undergraduate students to stay home as much as possible for two weeks. Blank had previously said increased testing will initially lead to an inevitable rise in positive tests — but in her message Monday, she wrote that testing statistics “have not been good” and are “not due solely to an increase in testing.”
“I’m calling on all undergraduate students to severely limit in-person interaction and restrict their movement to that which is required for essential activities only,” Blank wrote. “We’ve reached the point where we need to quickly flatten the curve of infection, or we will lose the opportunity to have campus open to students this semester, which we know many students truly want.”
Essential activities include: classes or other academic and research activities, receiving a COVID-19 test or medical care, purchasing food, going to a job, running or walking alone outdoors or attending a religious observance.
The university has also implemented additional health and safety policies. It canceled all in-person events or gatherings that are not classes, closed athletic facilities and are operating carry-out only for Union dining facilities. Visitors are not allowed in residence halls.
University spokesman Eric Hamilton said in an email Friday that UW-Madison did expect numbers to rise as students returned to campus and that results over a 14-day period will give a more accurate picture.
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8, called Blank’s response “frustrating.” Though student clusters and Greek life might be partially responsible, he said it is wrong to blame students, instead of administrators, for the surge in cases.
“To me, that order is literally nothing … There was not a single thing of substance in there,” said Prestigiacomo, a sophomore. “From the beginning this plan has advocated individual responsibility to a point where our time should not be spent yelling at or berating students not following guidelines.”
UW-Madison and PHMDC also released an order Friday directing all members of nine fraternities and sororities located off campus to quarantine for at least 14 days. As of Wednesday, 38 of about 420 members had tested positive.
The university ordered all those who tested positive to isolate in designated housing areas, while all other members will undergo required testing today. Though the university does not own off-campus Greek properties, it is able to hold fraternities and sororities responsible for conduct violations.
Elena Haasl, a student and representative on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said Blank’s order “just goes to show how the plan has already failed.”
“Everyone has an individual responsibility to practice social distancing, to wear masks,” Haasl said. “However, the university made the decision to bring students back. While it is the responsibility of students, it is appropriate to blame the administration for the high levels of COVID, because what did UW expect when you’re bringing back thousands of 20-something-year-olds back to campus?”
The positive test rate for employees has remained under 1% for on-campus testing. Three tests have returned positive since Friday, which marks an increase after over a week of zero positive tests.
There are currently 76 students in on-campus quarantine and 91 in on-campus isolation. Quarantine refers to students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, while isolation refers to students who have tested positive, and both groups are able to stay in allocated universities facilities or leave campus and return to their homes.
Haasl said the outbreak could have been prevented had UW-Madison started the semester with online classes only.
“Some people might say my language is alarmist, but I think we need to be alarmist at this point,” Prestigiacomo said. “This wasn’t a decision made in the welfare of everyone in this community … We’re going to see irreparable damage because of it.”
