UW scores 4th best education grad program; medical, business, engineering rankings drop

Dean Diana Hess said the number of ranked specialty programs within the School of Education is a “great strength of ours.” UW-Madison ranked second in secondary teacher education, behind Michigan State University, and among the top ten in all of its other specialty programs.

“We are excited and honored to again be recognized as one of the leading schools of education in the United States,” Hess said. “Seeing so many of our departments and graduate programs being so highly regarded is a recognition of our many talented and committed faculty, staff, students and alumni who make our School of Education such a special place.”

UW-Madison also ranked 29th among law programs, up from 38th last year. It dropped in both rank and score in engineering, medicine and business (full-time MBA).

In addition to the six core programs, U.S. News added rankings for new programs such as political science, English, history, economics, sociology, public health and library and information sciences. UW-Madison ranked seventh in sociology and 11th in both history and library and information studies.

