UW's Lowell Conference Center opens as isolation facility for Wisconsin COVID-19 efforts

UWPD emails emphasize that necessary personal protective equipment will be provided to protect from exposure to COVID-19 and that high-risk individuals should not consider the request for staffing.

The state has also asked the university to find staff who fit certain criteria that it could possibly call upon for future needs or staffing issues, said UWPD spokesman Mark Lovicott. He said UWPD has contacted department chairs and directors of the Schools of Veterinary Medicine, Medicine and Public Health, Pharmacy and Nursing.

“The state is compiling a list of individuals that, should they run into staffing issues somewhere within the chain of responding to COVID-19, they may be able to call on these individuals who are deemed non-essential and are currently not working physically on campus, that they may be reassigned to something else,” Lovicott said.

A Department of Administration spokesperson has not replied to requests for comment.

