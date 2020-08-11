UW rolls out first on-campus coronavirus testing site on Henry Mall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s first on-campus COVID-19 testing location is now operating on an appointment basis, with at least two more sites expected to open for the fall semester.
The site, located on Henry Mall between University Avenue and Linden Drive, opened Thursday and is now testing through both walk-in and drive-through. Testing is free and unlimited regardless of symptoms, and people can expect to have an appointment within 24 to 48 hours.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced $8.3 million in funding for testing on UW-Madison’s campus, in addition to nearly $18 million across the 12 other UW System universities. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a University Committee meeting Monday that the aid has not covered all, but “a very substantial share,” of costs for testing, which is being performed by Exact Sciences and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
“I’m very grateful,” Blank said. “This resolves the financial issues around testing … Making testing work is absolutely key. If you can’t test, you can’t have people on campus.”
Anyone living in a residence hall is required to undergo regular testing throughout the semester and upon arrival on campus. The university will also conduct regular, voluntary surveillance testing of up to 2,000 people each week, including employees and students living off-campus.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email that, when fully operational, university testing sites expect to conduct over 6,000 tests weekly. Though it currently expects results within 72 hours for tests, which are self-administered nasal swabs, it aims to have a turnaround time of 48 hours by early September, McGlone added.
Colleges and universities around the country have received nearly no cohesive guidance about reopening for the fall, let alone testing, but Dr. Nasia Safdar, an infectious disease professor, said she felt “reassured” to see UW-Madison roll out sound testing protocol in its Smart Restart reopening plan.
“One could always advocate for more testing of more people, but you run into this bit of a tradeoff between the ability to really, meaningfully get the tests back quickly and be able to respond to them versus doing such a large volume that it slows down the turnaround time,” Safdar said. “I think they reached a good middle ground.”
University Health Services has also been offering testing during the spring and summer for students who paid the summer health fee, as well as some employee testing, McGlone said. Vaidehi Patil, a graduate student in biomedical engineering who stayed on campus during the summer, received a test through UHS but said she did not always receive clear communication throughout the process.
When Patil first called University Health Services one night in late June after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — fever, chills and fatigue — she said the nurse on the phone did not offer much assistance or even inform her that UHS was offering testing. She was able to contact local hospitals the next day through her health insurance but was unable to access a test. One hospital said kits were reserved for serious patients, while other locations were too far to reach without a car.
It was only after a faculty member redirected her to UHS that Patil was able to reach another nurse during the day, who helped her schedule and receive a test. Though Patil chalked her experience up to inconsistent communication, she said her eventual appointment was “really, really great,” and she received negative results the next day.
Katie Mueller, a graduate student in cellular and molecular biology, also cited a smooth experience with UHS after being tested Thursday at the new site. Mueller said the student health portal, which offers appointments in five-minute increments, showed “tons and tons of times open every time I look.” She was able to take the test on Henry Mall with no line or wait.
“It was a super positive experience that made me feel more comfortable about being on campus this fall,” said Mueller, who waited about 48 hours to hear back.
UW-Madison researchers are also studying the potential of a saliva test, which can allow for results within hours, not days, according to an Aug. 6 press release. Though the test has not yet been approved for clinical diagnosis, hundreds of volunteers at four sites in Madison have been able to receive results within hours, and Safdar said the tests may become feasible not too far in the future.
Safdar called the results “extremely encouraging,” saying saliva tests would alleviate supply issues and pose no risk to health care workers collecting the tests.
While some schools, such as the University of California San Diego, have announced plans to test all students, UW-Madison will require tests only for those living in residence halls. Some experts and even the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended against baseline testing for all people on campus, as results can be inaccurate or create a “false sense of security.”
Others — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — have claimed that baseline testing allows schools to “know when you start on Day 1 what you’re dealing with.” Safdar agreed that it would be a helpful policy at UW-Madison, although she ultimately emphasized that the university must rely on a range of policies to maximize prevention.
“Testing is part of a larger suite of solutions to combat COVID-19,” Safdar said. “Other things are add-ons, not substitutes for it. Treat it like everything else: one intervention out of many.”
