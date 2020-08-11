UW rolls out first on-campus coronavirus testing site on Henry Mall

When Patil first called University Health Services one night in late June after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — fever, chills and fatigue — she said the nurse on the phone did not offer much assistance or even inform her that UHS was offering testing. She was able to contact local hospitals the next day through her health insurance but was unable to access a test. One hospital said kits were reserved for serious patients, while other locations were too far to reach without a car.

It was only after a faculty member redirected her to UHS that Patil was able to reach another nurse during the day, who helped her schedule and receive a test. Though Patil chalked her experience up to inconsistent communication, she said her eventual appointment was “really, really great,” and she received negative results the next day.

Katie Mueller, a graduate student in cellular and molecular biology, also cited a smooth experience with UHS after being tested Thursday at the new site. Mueller said the student health portal, which offers appointments in five-minute increments, showed “tons and tons of times open every time I look.” She was able to take the test on Henry Mall with no line or wait.