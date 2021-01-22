UW rolls out ambitious COVID-19 testing plan low positivity rates, some student concern

Meanwhile, Vincent Bensch does not live in one of the zip codes that mandate testing. Though he thinks there could be “more nuance and discernment” about which off-campus students must be tested, Bensch agreed that the university made a good call creating a more stringent testing system.

'Kind of a mess'

Bensch struggled to make an appointment last week, as the app was not yet available on Android phones, and had to use a beta version that the university sent through a URL. Johnson used an iPhone but said the app malfunctioned multiple times, displaying full appointments as open.

Then, the appointment itself was also “kind of a mess,” Bensch said. Students who were tested at the Kohl Center last week waited in lines that wrapped around the building. After getting to the testing area and providing his saliva sample, Bensch waited yet again at a collection table where people had to label their own test tubes with birth dates. That part of the process has already been eliminated.

“We could have kept accepting appointments via the online system and doing the nasal swabs until they figured out what they were doing,” Bensch said. “The students didn’t know what was going on. The staff obviously didn’t. Just why? Why not phase it in?”