UW rolls out ambitious COVID-19 testing plan low positivity rates, some student concern

The University of Wisconsin-Madison began its new, saliva-based COVID-19 testing regimen last week, planning to test more than 80,000 people weekly this spring. The rollout began with minor setbacks, as students waited in long lines, complained about app glitches and, of course, shared memes about dripping drool into a tube.
Through a partnership with Shield T3, a University of Illinois program, UW-Madison will increase testing capacity by about seven times from last fall. People can schedule appointments at 14 testing locations through the SaferBadgers smartphone app, which also delivers test results within about 24 hours, allows entry into on-campus facilities and notifies users about possible exposure to people who have tested positive.
“This expanded testing strategy should really have a significant impact on our ability to identify cases early and help support folks that might test positive and get them out of the community as quickly as possible,” said Jake Baggott, executive director of University Health Services, at a news briefing Thursday. “While we had a very strong program in the fall, we knew that we didn’t have enough capacity with our current technology and our approach to address that.”
Sixty-five students and 16 employees out of 12,464 have tested positive since Jan. 11, a rate of 0.6%. About 22,000 people have downloaded the app, said Todd Shechter, chief technology officer on Thursday.
Anyone on campus is required to have proof of a negative test within the past four days and, once classes begin Monday, university employees called “Badger wellness ambassadors” will monitor people’s apps for their “Badger Badge,” at designated building checkpoints. All undergraduate students living in the campus area must be tested twice weekly, regardless of where they live or plan to be on campus. Those in residence halls will continue to receive nasal swab tests.
Students struggled to adjust to the testing overhaul. They have had tests rejected or lost and poked fun at the university’s emails, which offer scrupulous guidance on how not to produce a rejected saliva test. They cannot drink, eat, brush their teeth, floss, chew gum or smoke an hour before the test and must produce just the right amount of saliva —1.0 to 1.5 mL, “not including bubbles.”
Spencer Johnson, a senior, said he supported the new requirement. He got tested “all the time” last semester despite living off-campus, and will be taking two in-person classes this spring.
“Having regular tests for everybody is better, because when it was just optional for off-campus students, there were the people I’d run into that I wasn’t sure if they were being tested regularly or not,” Johnson said. “It’s just better to have that metric because so much of our student population here lives off-campus but still has stuff on-campus.”
Meanwhile, Vincent Bensch does not live in one of the zip codes that mandate testing. Though he thinks there could be “more nuance and discernment” about which off-campus students must be tested, Bensch agreed that the university made a good call creating a more stringent testing system.
'Kind of a mess'
Bensch struggled to make an appointment last week, as the app was not yet available on Android phones, and had to use a beta version that the university sent through a URL. Johnson used an iPhone but said the app malfunctioned multiple times, displaying full appointments as open.
Then, the appointment itself was also “kind of a mess,” Bensch said. Students who were tested at the Kohl Center last week waited in lines that wrapped around the building. After getting to the testing area and providing his saliva sample, Bensch waited yet again at a collection table where people had to label their own test tubes with birth dates. That part of the process has already been eliminated.
“We could have kept accepting appointments via the online system and doing the nasal swabs until they figured out what they were doing,” Bensch said. “The students didn’t know what was going on. The staff obviously didn’t. Just why? Why not phase it in?”
The university has now rolled out the Android app and plans to make the appointment system available through a web browser within “a few weeks,” Shechter said. Students are also frustrated that they can only make one appointment at a time, especially given how frequently they must be tested, but there is no plan yet to change this feature.
Baggott added the saliva test will reasonably take about three to five minutes once people have adjusted to the process.
“We’re learning where we’re seeing the demand in higher numbers. We’re making adjustments to our scheduling process to mitigate that,” Baggott said. “As people get more experienced with that, the process will go much faster for individuals and reduce the potential for lines to develop.”
People also expressed concern that the saliva test process feels riskier, as they require spending several minutes in close quarters with others collecting saliva in tubes without masks. The nasal swab test can be conducted more quickly and with mouths still covered.
Madison resident Brandon Laufenberg contracted the virus through his wife, a UW-Madison employee. After her first negative test, she started to experience symptoms last Saturday and reported them both in the app and at her testing site before her next test on Tuesday. But she was not separated from other people during the testing process, which Laufenberg said was concerning.
“I’m glad they’re testing. I hope they would test more. It’s important,” Laufenberg said. “But the test itself — they’re saying this is not a statistically increased risk. People are theoretically supposed to do it one way but don’t abide by it very well … It just seems logistically that they’ve abandoned this element of safety that we all understood was key to not spreading the virus.”
Baggott said at the briefing Thursday that there has been no evidence at the University of Illinois or UW-Madison that saliva tests generate more spread. The university is enforcing masks between saliva deposits and proper spacing between individuals.