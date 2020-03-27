UW responds to racist incidents, COVID-19 pandemic through Zoom town hall

Over 400 people tuned into a virtual town hall Thursday to hear University of Wisconsin-Madison administrators discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably a recent rise in hate and racist incidents.

The university has seen a high number — 81 — of bias incident reports this semester, 47 of which have involved Asian or international students, said Jenna Friedman, assistant director of bias response at the Dean of Students Office. Twenty-five reports came in response to two anti-Chinese messages written in chalk, one outside the Walgreens on State and Lake Streets and another near the Humanities Building.

In a letter to Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s office, a group of faculty and staff asked the university to investigate and condemn the incident and said it is “faced with a grave challenge to our daily life, while carrying on our academic duties to the best of our abilities in such trying times.” It was signed by about 1,000 people.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us personally, academically and professionally, as well as physically, mentally, and socially,” Blank said in a statement Wednesday. “Even so, it’s important to remember: No one person, country, or ethnicity created this pandemic — disease does not discriminate.”