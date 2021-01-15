UW rejects instructor's grievance citing 'systemic harassment' in math department hiring

“The record does not reflect any promise by the University to him for a fixed-term renewable appointment or any other reasonable expectation of continuing employment,” the letter said. “This provision of ASPP does not obligate the University to issue a fixed-term renewable appointment at a certain point in time; rather, it prohibits use of the fixed-term terminal appointment for the specific purpose of avoiding issuing a renewable appointment that offered more job security.”

Chandarana taught every semester from the spring 2018 through spring 2020 semesters, but did not receive a teaching assignment for the 2020-2021 school year, keeping him short of the three-year requirement for a more permanent position. He has applied for summer teaching positions and said he is considering all possible options for further action.

In an email to the Cap Times, Chandarana said the policies on which ASAC made its decision are “inherently unfair, exploitative and retaliatory.”

“The ASPP laws are written to protect the university’s interest and not the interest of the employees that work hard so that the campus higher ups can keep getting obscene raises just about every year,” Chandarana said. “If the rules are unfair, they must be challenged and changed; if the rulemakers are unfair, they must be replaced.”