UW rejects instructor's grievance citing 'systematic harassment' in math department hiring

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not process a legal grievance filed by a math lecturer that characterizes his repeated, temporary contract employment as an “abusive” violation of university policy.
The Academic Staff Appeals Committee voted 8-0, with one abstention, on Nov. 6 not to process the grievance, in which Sharad Chandarana outlines his teaching experience since 1985. The math department has employed Chandarana only through fixed-term terminal appointments, which can be renewed each semester or school year, without offering him a stable position.
Chandarana alleged a violation of Academic Staff Policies and Procedures, which says that, after three consecutive years of fixed-term terminal appointment, a department must hire a staff member through a renewable appointment. This clause does not apply, however, as Chandarana never held a teaching appointment for three consecutive years, according to ASAC’s final recommendation emailed to Provost Karl Scholz on Jan. 14.
The policy says fixed-term terminal appointments should be offered only with “no expectation of continuing employment.” It also prohibits departments from using them repeatedly as a means to avoid providing more job security.
“The record does not reflect any promise by the University to him for a fixed-term renewable appointment or any other reasonable expectation of continuing employment,” the letter said. “This provision of ASPP does not obligate the University to issue a fixed-term renewable appointment at a certain point in time; rather, it prohibits use of the fixed-term terminal appointment for the specific purpose of avoiding issuing a renewable appointment that offered more job security.”
Chandarana taught every semester from the spring 2018 through spring 2020 semesters, but did not receive a teaching assignment for the 2020-2021 school year, keeping him short of the three-year requirement for a more permanent position. He has applied for summer teaching positions and said he is considering all possible options for further action.
In an email to the Cap Times, Chandarana said the policies on which ASAC made its decision are “inherently unfair, exploitative and retaliatory.”
“The ASPP laws are written to protect the university’s interest and not the interest of the employees that work hard so that the campus higher ups can keep getting obscene raises just about every year,” Chandarana said. “If the rules are unfair, they must be challenged and changed; if the rulemakers are unfair, they must be replaced.”
The recommendation concludes a months-long attempt by Chandarana and shared governance leaders to appeal his case. He first contacted math department chair Timo Seppäläinen in August, and Seppäläinen forwarded the grievance to ASAC in September. Prior, he and the United Faculty and Academic Staff union contacted Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Sciences, on multiple occasions about the case.
On Jan. 5, Diane Farsetta, co-chair of UFAS’ job security working group, wrote an email requesting an update on the grievance.
“I hope that he will be offered the renewable teaching position that he deserves,” Farsetta wrote. “Short of that, I would hope that our campus policies and procedures would not require current campus employment for a grievance to proceed, especially a grievance dealing with job security. At the very least, I would hope that those who file grievances are kept apprised of their status.”
Last spring, UFAS demanded the university extend all fixed-term terminal appointments in its pandemic response.