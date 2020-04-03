UW regents approve changes to require student punishments for disrupting free speech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through a voice vote via teleconference, the Board of Regents voted Thursday in favor of modifications to administrative code that enforce mandatory punishments for University of Wisconsin students found to have disrupted others’ free speech.

Amendments to Chapter UWS 17, approved in October, clarified the policy, which would require students who have “materially and substantially disrupted the free speech of others” to be suspended after two violations and expulsion after three. Schools must conduct formal investigations and disciplinary hearings.

Héctor Colón chose to abstain as a new regent, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in March. Still, Colón echoed concerns on both sides of the controversial, largely partisan rule.

“How do we define ‘destructive,’ ‘violent’ and ‘disorderly,’ and ensure that there’s consistent and fair application as we move forward with this process?” Colón asked, in addition to other gray areas: Will this take away from individual campus autonomy? Is it a necessary form of law enforcement?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.