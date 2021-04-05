UW re-adopts flexible grading policy for spring semester

“It’s the cumulative effect of the pandemic,” Provost John Karl Scholz said. “Not having a spring break, 15 consecutive weeks of classes and exams and various pressures students navigate — this is a challenging semester for mental health. This proposed policy may significantly relieve anxiety.”

However, Scholz also worried that the decision may set a precedent to continue changing grading policy in future semesters, especially given students already have procedures available to seek flexibility. He also expressed concern that students may not consult sufficiently with advisors or make decisions in their “longer-term best interest,” saying SD/UD grading may adversely affect their future academic or professional endeavors.

UW-Madison advisors generally oppose the recommendation for the same reason. Advisors may not always be able to provide the most reliable information about the “endless” ways SD/UD transcripts can affect job prospects or graduate and professional school applications, said Wren Singer, associate vice provost in advising and career services.