UW project prepares instructors to teach better online courses

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discussion Project, started in 2017 to help instructors improve the quality of their classroom discussions, has trained nearly 150 participants since pivoting to a virtual version during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School of Education Dean Diana Hess first launched the professional development project with Paula McAvoy, former UW-Madison professor and director of the Center for Ethics and Education. It was a “natural partnership” after years of collaborative research on academic discussions, including similar trainings for high school teachers, Hess said.
The chancellor funded the project with about $160,000.
“We were really interested in discussions that were highly inclusive, that would help the university work on its goals toward creating equitable, inclusive climates,” Hess said. “We know from a lot of research that high-quality discussions can advance those goals if they’re done in ways that cause students to learn from one another, learn from people with different points of views and in a way that students feel they are fully part of the class.”
When the pandemic started, the chancellor and provost provided an additional $300,000 in funding to shift to The Discussion Project Virtual. The change is twofold: First, the trainings are now virtual, aimed at helping UW-Madison instructors in turn improve their own online courses. Second, the team increased the project’s research component, which collects survey data from participating instructors and their students, to gauge adjustments to virtual discussions.
This includes pre- and post-course surveys for the instructors, about 25 per cohort, and all the students in one of their courses. Students can opt to be interviewed about their experiences as well, said Lynn Glueck, the project’s director
One major challenge, Glueck said, is navigating evolving norms about online discussions, such as whether to have cameras on or off. She said mixed messaging earlier in the pandemic, which said cameras off could create more equitable learning environments or preserve bandwidth, resulted in lower engagement.
Instead, the Discussion Project’s policy is to strongly recommend cameras on as default, but to survey students about accommodations if necessary.
“The difference between 75% of our students of our participants having our video cameras on versus 30% is just tremendous,” Glueck said. She added that the project also covers how to structure small, breakout group discussions or give effective lectures, such as allowing students more time to think or creating clear instructions about raising hands.
Since March, participants have come from every school and college and 67 different departments. Glueck said priority goes to applicants who are teaching synchronous courses and instructors of record, meaning faculty and academic staff are preferred over graduate students.
The team hopes to train about 100 more instructors in January, about half of whom will be Integrative Biology teaching assistants, and 50 in May or June. The goal is to keep the Discussion Project Virtual alive even after in-person instruction is possible, and train about 250 instructors annually through 2023.
“There are some things that are actually really great about learning online,” Glueck said. “It could never take the place of in-person, but … grouping people, not having to move furniture, everyone’s name displayed right there. I know that seems really trivial, but it really matters to be able to call on someone by name on the first day of class.”
The project also received a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, which is currently on hold to be used for in-person instruction. Hess said she ultimately hopes to take the project out to market through a School of Education non-profit, allowing it to fund itself in the long term. Grant money may also help expand the project, including to one historically black college or university and one predominantly Latino-serving campus.
Teaching virtually and specifically about virtual learning has only increased the project’s focus on creating community in classrooms, Glueck said.
“You have to do that right out the gates and you have to maintain it because of the differences in communication online,” Glueck said. “It’s super important to build that community and trust and routines of sharing ... and really attend to the range of learners in your class.”
