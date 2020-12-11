UW project prepares instructors to teach better online courses

The team hopes to train about 100 more instructors in January, about half of whom will be Integrative Biology teaching assistants, and 50 in May or June. The goal is to keep the Discussion Project Virtual alive even after in-person instruction is possible, and train about 250 instructors annually through 2023.

“There are some things that are actually really great about learning online,” Glueck said. “It could never take the place of in-person, but … grouping people, not having to move furniture, everyone’s name displayed right there. I know that seems really trivial, but it really matters to be able to call on someone by name on the first day of class.”

The project also received a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, which is currently on hold to be used for in-person instruction. Hess said she ultimately hopes to take the project out to market through a School of Education non-profit, allowing it to fund itself in the long term. Grant money may also help expand the project, including to one historically black college or university and one predominantly Latino-serving campus.

Teaching virtually and specifically about virtual learning has only increased the project’s focus on creating community in classrooms, Glueck said.

“You have to do that right out the gates and you have to maintain it because of the differences in communication online,” Glueck said. “It’s super important to build that community and trust and routines of sharing ... and really attend to the range of learners in your class.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.