UW prepares to ramp up testing capacity with smartphone app, 12 new testing locations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If someone is not using university buildings or resources, requiring them to go out and put themselves at exposure and risk and taking mandatory tests if they’re not even doing anything in person seems a little unrealistic,” Mitnick said.

Ogg Residence Hall and the Frank Holt Center will remain designated for residence hall students, with 12 other sites for faculty, staff and off-campus students. Appointments can be made through Safer Badgers, which not only finds testing locations and provides test results, but will also serve as entry passes for anyone wishing to access on-campus facilities.

Anyone entering a building for classes and other activities can show their latest testing information on the app to a trained employee. The app can also provide anonymous notifications to people if they were in proximity to another user who tested positive.

Blank said the “biggest issue” in the testing plan has been making the app accessible to people without reliable internet or in facilities jobs who are not regularly near the computer. UW-Madison will be offering