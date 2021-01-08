UW prepares to ramp up testing capacity with smartphone app, 12 new testing locations

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is gearing up to drastically expand testing for spring semester, with more rigorous requirements, 14 testing locations and a mandatory smartphone app.
The university has partnered with Shield T3, a University of Illinois System program, to provide testing seven days a week. Testing capacity will be over 70,000 tests weekly, compared to 10,000 last semester.
“Looking ahead, the vaccine news is very encouraging. Yet we know the pandemic is far from over,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a news release last month. “With that in mind, we have been working on additional testing protocols to enhance the safety of the campus community during the spring semester.”
Beginning Jan. 25, anyone coming to campus in person will be required to have proof of a negative test within the past eight days. All undergraduate students in the greater Madison area are required to be tested twice weekly, regardless of where they live or participate in on-campus activities.
Matthew Mitnick, chair of the Associated Students of Madison, criticized this policy, especially in the case that the university chooses to enforce punishments for non-complying students.
“If someone is not using university buildings or resources, requiring them to go out and put themselves at exposure and risk and taking mandatory tests if they’re not even doing anything in person seems a little unrealistic,” Mitnick said.
Ogg Residence Hall and the Frank Holt Center will remain designated for residence hall students, with 12 other sites for faculty, staff and off-campus students. Appointments can be made through Safer Badgers, which not only finds testing locations and provides test results, but will also serve as entry passes for anyone wishing to access on-campus facilities.
Anyone entering a building for classes and other activities can show their latest testing information on the app to a trained employee. The app can also provide anonymous notifications to people if they were in proximity to another user who tested positive.
Blank said the “biggest issue” in the testing plan has been making the app accessible to people without reliable internet or in facilities jobs who are not regularly near the computer. UW-Madison will be offering
Though the information is already available online, the university will soon begin directly messaging the requirements and information about the app to returning students, Blank said Monday. Weekly emails to the campus community will begin this week.
Mitnick stood by student government’s calls for a “Moral Restart,” including demands for mostly online-only classes and increased commitments to worker safety.
“Many of our requests have still not been met and with rising rates across the country at unprecedented rates, we really think now is time to put health above financial gain,” Mitnick said. “If there’s going to be an individual stationed at each campus building to check students’ phones, are they going to receive hazard pay for putting themselves at risk? What are the steps being taken to ensure their safety is protected as well?”