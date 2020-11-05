UW plans to more than double testing for spring

“It truly is concerning to me that the student voice has been ignored and denied in almost every conversation,” said Matthew Mitnick, chair of Associated Students of Madison. “Behind the rhetoric and the public relations and all of that, there is so much concern on this campus by students and especially workers who are not being promised continuity of payment and even employment.”

Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, responded that “we understand and appreciate the student voice on campus.” She added that the university has implemented a workshare program and provided training for human resources and disability staff to provide accommodations and preserve jobs as much as possible.

“We have worked really hard to try to accommodate employees, whether they’re faculty or staff, who have concerns about being on campus,” said Charles Hoslet, vice chancellor for university relations. “It would not be true to say absolutely everybody who has requested one has gotten one, because there are some jobs that one can only do on campus.”