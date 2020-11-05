UW plans to more than double testing for spring

The University of Wisconsin-Madison plans to continue its hybrid learning model next semester with a drastically increased COVID-19 testing capacity, expecting more than 50,000 tests available weekly.
The university has been administering about 9,000 to 10,000 tests weekly with a testing capacity of about 12,000 through partnerships with the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and Exact Sciences. Next semester, a partnership with Shield T3 — a subsidiary of the University of Illinois System — will expand testing capacity by 10,000 tests daily, according to a news release Thursday.
“To date, our campus safety protocols have helped ensure COVID-19 has not spread in spaces like classrooms and laboratories,” Provost Karl Scholz said in the release. “With increased testing and the ability to ensure our employees and students are getting tested regularly, we feel confident about our path forward for the spring semester.”
UW-Madison will require all students who live on campus, attend classes or utilize campus spaces and employees who work on campus to be tested twice weekly, according to a press release Oct. 21. Currently, only students in residence halls and housing and dining workers are tested once weekly.
The university has not yet announced how it will monitor people who must be tested. At a University Committee meeting, Chancellor Blank said Monday that there is still “a lot of work to do” to achieve this increase.
“How do we enforce it so anybody walking into the building has been tested?” Blank said. “There are a variety of ways to do that, and there are pros and cons to all of them.”
All UW System schools are also setting up free, federally-funded rapid testing sites.
The pandemic has cost the university about $50 million for this 2020-2021 academic year, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email. Fall courses were 30% in-person or hybrid, and spring schedules will be completed in early December.
Responding to critics
At a City Council meeting on Oct. 20, students criticized the decision to return to campus this fall as unilateral and top-down. A proposed resolution that called for changes to the pandemic plan, such as guaranteed work continuity for employees, only online classes and limited use of residence halls, failed 14-5.
“It truly is concerning to me that the student voice has been ignored and denied in almost every conversation,” said Matthew Mitnick, chair of Associated Students of Madison. “Behind the rhetoric and the public relations and all of that, there is so much concern on this campus by students and especially workers who are not being promised continuity of payment and even employment.”
Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, responded that “we understand and appreciate the student voice on campus.” She added that the university has implemented a workshare program and provided training for human resources and disability staff to provide accommodations and preserve jobs as much as possible.
“We have worked really hard to try to accommodate employees, whether they’re faculty or staff, who have concerns about being on campus,” said Charles Hoslet, vice chancellor for university relations. “It would not be true to say absolutely everybody who has requested one has gotten one, because there are some jobs that one can only do on campus.”
A faculty survey in October found that out of over 900 respondents, nearly 600 instructors did not request a change in online or in-person teaching modalities. Over 300 had their requests approved, while 24 did not. The university has also released surveys to students and employees gauging responses to the hybrid learning model, but results are not expected until December.
After a drastic decrease in on-campus cases earlier this semester, positive test rates at UW-Madison hovered between the 0.5% to 1% range for about a month. But they have consistently been above 1% for about two weeks, with a seven-day average of 2% as of Wednesday.
More notable is the increase in employee rates, which were at zero to one cases weekly at the beginning of the semester but increased to 36 in the past week alone. Blank said most contact tracing has pointed to off-campus spread and that the cases are very dispersed, save for one concentrated outbreak among athletes and coaches that temporarily suspended the football season.
“It’s clearly the higher rates out there in the community coming into our community and almost impossible to stop at some level,” Blank said. In a message last week, University Health Services director Jake Baggott urged employees to avoid personal gatherings.
