UW pass/fail grading discussions continue with new pandemic academic policy task force

Chancellor Rebecca Blank opposed a pass/fail grading policy last week, saying it can be harmful on students’ transcripts. She also said undergraduate students’ grades generally trended upward last semester, compared to fall 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All we care about is the small group of students who are not in that upwards trend who have been facing circumstances that are very unique,” Mitnick responded. “We recognize not everyone has equitable resources in this virtual world.”

Discussions about pass/fail have dragged on for months, but some disagreements are attributable simply to gaps in communication between the university and students. Administrators have said in recent weeks, for instance, that students have always had the opportunity to opt for flexible grading policies with permission from an advisor, but many say they have never been informed of these processes.

Mitnick said he has heard from about 70 students experiencing trouble reaching their advisors or not being directed to the proper resources. Kristyn Masters, a biomedical engineering professor and UC member, expressed concern that requiring students to speak to an advisor in the first place creates a “needless obstacle to accessibility.”