UW online MBA program stays in national top ten, engineering improves ranking

The University of Wisconsin System maintained its standing as the nation’s tenth-best online MBA program this year, while UW-Madison’s online master’s in engineering increased in rank, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 rankings.

U.S. News assessed an all-time high of 1,641 online programs this year, according to a news release Tuesday. The rankings only include programs originally designed to be administered online, not those that temporarily moved online during the pandemic.

"As in-person gatherings remain limited, we might see more interest in online degrees than in prepandemic years," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News, in the release. "But online degrees aren't only practical in the short term – distance education can also be conducive to a schedule that includes full-time work or other commitments.”

The UW MBA Consortium is a partnership with EW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Oshkosh, the three System universities accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Unlike many peer consortial programs, it grants the MBA degree through the Consortium itself, rather than through one of the partner schools.

