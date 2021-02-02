UW nursing, pharmacy students join effort to bring vaccines to rural areas

Over 200 University of Wisconsin nursing and pharmacy students have volunteered to help administer COVID-19 vaccines at statewide mobile clinics in local high-need areas.

The Department of Health Services and the National Guard launched a mobile vaccination plan Jan. 19 in partnership with the UW System and has begun offering support to eight sites. Wisconsin currently has 1,682 registered vaccination sites, 1,129 of which are actively vaccinating, but the mobile clinics will provide temporary services to health providers in rural areas or that require additional services.

Third- and fourth-year pharmacy students are legally permitted to administer vaccines with a pharmacist’s supervision after they have completed a required COVID-19-specific training, while first- and second-year students will assist with greeting patients and keeping records. Pharmacy professor Mary Hayney said the initiative will not only allow volunteers to relieve some of the burden on the healthcare system, but to gain valuable firsthand experience as pharmacy students.