UW moves ahead to amend sexual assault guidelines, comply with Title IX

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted Monday to approve emergency rule changes ensuring compliance with the federal government’s new regulations regarding sexual discrimination and misconduct.
The UW System began reviewing and making recommendations in May about the new language in Title IX, a federal law banning discrimination on the basis of sex at any institution receiving financial assistance. The new regulations, which go into effect Aug. 14, will narrow the definition of sexual harassment and change the standards of evidence needed for harassment and assault cases.
In the meantime, Wisconsin joined 17 states and the District of Columbia on June 4 in suing to block the changes. Gov. Tony Evers, who denounced the changes as having “immeasurable, tragic impacts” on survivors of sexual assault, later approved the Board’s move forward in the rulemaking process.
Since then, the System held a public hearing and comment period about the changes but did not receive any feedback.
The scope statements pertain to four chapters of the Wisconsin Administrative Code — chapters 4, 7 and 11 outline procedures for dismissal of academic faculty and staff, while chapter 17 addresses non-academic student misconduct.
The Board approved the statements as emergency rule changes, allowing the System to monitor changes over the next six to nine months before implementing permanent changes by spring 2021. The vote was unanimous among all regents but Amy Bogost, who called for due diligence and she is “very concerned” about the regulations’ potential repercussions.
Bogost also seconded a motion by Regent Tracey Klein to postpone the resolution until after the next public hearing Friday. Though Klein said the motion may be largely symbolic, she and Bogost expressed concern that the process was too hasty, especially with no public feedback.
“I have felt rushed all through this process,” Klein said. “For me, Title IX is not a matter of legal compliance and checking a box.”
Klein eventually withdrew the motion, which could have delayed the rulemaking process and communication to UW campuses. Still, she and other Regents verbally committed to “complete recitation” and close examination of the new policies after the hearing.
The System will also “continue to evaluate ways in which we can attain increased consistency across the System,” said director of compliance Katie Ignatowski at the Board meeting earlier this month. Ignatowski added that the System may implement a uniform Title IX case management database and a central pool of investigators.
Under the new regulations, the U.S. Department of Education rolled back the Obama-era policy using a “preponderance of the evidence” standard in sexual harassment and assault cases. Now, schools are allowed to use the “clear and convincing” standard, increasing the burden of proof for accusers.
Other changes include a required cross-examination proceeding of both parties at Title IX hearings and a stricter definition of sexual harassment: “unwelcome conduct that a reasonable person would determine is so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person access to the school’s education program or activity.”
Ignatowski said UW schools — along with many others across the country — will likely continue to investigate a broader range of cases.
Title IX will also no longer hold schools responsible for incidents that occur off campus.
Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson emphasized the importance of System oversight during this “tight turnaround” at the meeting Thursday, calling on leadership to share resources and expertise across campuses.
“The best thing we can do to come into compliance while keeping costs manageable is to seek uniformity, consistency and standardization across the System,” Thompson said. “In these challenging times, when we’ve all asked to do more with less, I think the System-led approach is the best way to support the campuses on Title IX. When it comes down to it, we can’t afford not to prioritize the safety of our students and employees in this area.”
The Board can now begin drafting the emergency rules and for review and comment. It will approve a final draft by early August and further discuss permanent rule changes in the fall.
