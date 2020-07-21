UW moves ahead to amend sexual assault guidelines, comply with Title IX

Under the new regulations, the U.S. Department of Education rolled back the Obama-era policy using a “preponderance of the evidence” standard in sexual harassment and assault cases. Now, schools are allowed to use the “clear and convincing” standard, increasing the burden of proof for accusers.

Other changes include a required cross-examination proceeding of both parties at Title IX hearings and a stricter definition of sexual harassment: “unwelcome conduct that a reasonable person would determine is so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person access to the school’s education program or activity.”

Ignatowski said UW schools — along with many others across the country — will likely continue to investigate a broader range of cases.

Title IX will also no longer hold schools responsible for incidents that occur off campus.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson emphasized the importance of System oversight during this “tight turnaround” at the meeting Thursday, calling on leadership to share resources and expertise across campuses.