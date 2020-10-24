UW math lecturer of 30+ years claims 'abuse' of academic staff hiring policies

According to Academic Staff Policies and Procedures: “When an instructional academic staff member has held an appointment in a given department for either or both semesters in each of the last three successive academic years, reappointment shall be as a fixed-term renewable appointment on a similar basis."

Chandarana taught every semester since spring 2018, meeting the three-year limit that would require a renewable contract if he had been hired this semester. But he was informed on March 5 that he would not have a teaching assignment for the 2020-2021 year.

“As you know, the university does not allow short term instructor hires for more than 3 years in a row, after 3 years the position would need to be converted into a permanent one,” the email said. “There are no current plans for such a position. I am really sorry about this situation, but because of this I cannot offer you a teaching assignment for next year.”

Though the university did not violate the rule, Chandarana wrote in his grievance that the department has “engaged in the abuse” of university policy. He has not heard updates from the university since Sept. 17.