UW math lecturer of 30+ years claims 'abuse' of academic staff hiring policies

A University of Wisconsin-Madison math lecturer has filed a legal grievance against the school alleging abuse of university policy after decades of erratic and temporary contract employment.
On Aug. 21, Sharad Chandarana wrote a letter to math department chair Timo Seppäläinen citing his years of teaching experience, including multiple semesters with overload courses, since 1985. In that time, Chandarana has been employed only through fixed-term terminal appointments, renewed on a semesterly or yearly basis. Chapter 2 of the university's Academic Staff Policies and Procedures says that type of employment should be offered only with “no expectation of continuing employment” and should not be used repeatedly as a means of not providing increased job security.
Seppalainen forwarded the grievance to the Academic Staff Appeals Committee, on grounds that Chandarana is not employed this semester and his grievance does not fall under the math department’s purview. ASAC is currently investigating the matter and will determine Chandarana’s eligibility to pursue the grievance, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email Thursday.
During his time at UW-Madison, Chandarana has fallen into a predictable rhythm: The university will offer a few years of consecutive teaching roles before not renewing his employment for a few semesters to avoid offering a permanent position.
According to Academic Staff Policies and Procedures: “When an instructional academic staff member has held an appointment in a given department for either or both semesters in each of the last three successive academic years, reappointment shall be as a fixed-term renewable appointment on a similar basis."
Chandarana taught every semester since spring 2018, meeting the three-year limit that would require a renewable contract if he had been hired this semester. But he was informed on March 5 that he would not have a teaching assignment for the 2020-2021 year.
“As you know, the university does not allow short term instructor hires for more than 3 years in a row, after 3 years the position would need to be converted into a permanent one,” the email said. “There are no current plans for such a position. I am really sorry about this situation, but because of this I cannot offer you a teaching assignment for next year.”
Though the university did not violate the rule, Chandarana wrote in his grievance that the department has “engaged in the abuse” of university policy. He has not heard updates from the university since Sept. 17.
The grievance follows a conversation with Seppäläinen over the summer that Chandarana said produced no substantive follow-ups. Seppäläinen started in his role this academic year. Chandarana also spoke twice with Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Sciences, last year and in early March. He said he was told Wilcots would follow up with the math department on the matter.
Wilcots, who started in his role in May, did not respond to two follow-up emails from Chandarana in March and April requesting that he contact the math department: “I know that you are very busy with the current COVID-19 situation, but I would really appreciate it if you would please look into this matter,” Chandarana wrote.
An email from the United Faculty and Academic Staff union also went ignored. On May 4, UFAS president Alyssa Franze called the department’s and college’s treatment of Chandarana “inexcusable in the face of a global pandemic.” This fall, Chandarana lost his university health insurance, as he has every few years when his employment was not renewed.
“Given his extraordinary experience delivering a broad range of the undergraduate curriculum online, Dr. Chandarana is a particularly unique asset in this period of uncertainty,” Franze wrote. “We would like to know what you are doing to rectify this situation and what you are doing to ensure that this treatment of Dr. Chandarana and others in the College does not continue.”
McGlone said in her email that the dean “followed up internally as appropriate.”
In May, UFAS demanded that the university include in its pandemic response an extension of all fixed-term terminal appointments by at least one year. Though fixed-term terminal appointments can help fill gaps in unexpected enrollment increases or instructor shortages, UFAS vice president Marcus Cederstrom said cases like these are avoidable and that the university is “taking advantage of workers.”
Provost Karl Scholz and ASEC chair Jenny Dahlberg have not responded to other similar correspondence from other UFAS members in September.
Chandarana also cited his experience applying to and being rejected for at least seven full-time teaching positions within the department. Most recently, he applied to job listings for Math Learning Center director and associate director for instructional support, positions that McGlone said involve duties different from Chandarana’s primary experience as a lecturer.
“We’re confident in the integrity of our hiring processes and that the most qualified individuals were hired for the positions you mention,” McGlone said. “Dr. Chandarana’s previous position in Math was as a lecturer; the Math Department has not made any recent renewable hires for that title.”
McGlone added that there is no obligation to hire someone for a new role because they were previously employed by that unit.
Chandarana, who will be 65 next year, said in June that the university has engaged in “systemic harassment.”
“If I had continuous employment, I would not hesitate to think about retiring,” Chandarana said. “I can’t just do that. The numbers don’t add up for me.”
