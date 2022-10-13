UW-Madison's Monica Kim awarded prestigious MacArthur fellowship

A UW-Madison historian noted for humanizing military conflicts is among 25 academics awarded a prestigious MacArthur Foundation fellowship, aka a "genius grant" of $800,000.
Monica Kim is an associate professor and UW-Madison's William Appleman Williams & David G. and Marion S. Meissner Chair in U.S. International and Diplomatic History. Her research breaks down U.S. intervention tactics throughout the 20th century. She also authored "The Interrogation Rooms of the Korean War: The Untold History."
Kim first began her work when she entered graduate school, wanting to study "something that was a bottom-up history," an analysis of history that takes perspective from ordinary people when it comes to warfare, as opposed to heads of state. At the same time, the U.S. was invading Iraq and Afghanistan.
"As I was doing research on the Korean War, I was also hearing about what was happening at (Guantanamo Bay), at Abu-Ghraib," Kim said Wednesday.
"(Putting both situations side by side) kind of just exploded the idea that a war is a kind of discrete event," she said. "How does warfare actually affect our everyday, even over here?”
In naming its 2022 list of fellows this week, the MacArthur Foundation noted "their exceptional creativity, future promise and potential for the fellowship to advance their work."
According to the University, Kim's work is regarded as distinctive for the emphasis it's placed on the average human in times of conflict, sharing the experiences of those on the ground, like soldiers and farm workers, and bringing to light cultural aspects previous historians rarely made note of in relation to decolonization.
The MacArthur Fellowship is a no-strings-attached grant, and Kim is mulling how best to use it.
“I think this grant money gives me the opportunity to create some kind of possible hub or lab perhaps, to bring together activists, scholars and critical journalists, to really think of a different way of getting at geopolitics,” Kim said.
"I’m really hoping that by bringing those different people together, we get a different sense of the different scales of how we need to be acting, but also being very critical of how warfare is shaping our everyday right now,” she said.
MacArthur fellows come from a myriad of fields, with the grants funding projects in filmmaking, astrodynamics, law, computer science, education, and more. UW-Madison has been home to five MacArthur fellows in the past. The last time UW-Madison professors were named MacArthur fellows was in 2019, when Lynda Barry, Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art; and Andrea Dutton, of the Department of Geoscience, made the annual list.
