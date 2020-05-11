UW-Madison's Class of 2020 celebrates virtually

When Blank first made the switch from holding an annual three-day commencement, with several ceremonies, to one large Camp Randall ceremony in 2014, Sims said some students missed opportunities to honor the programs and peers who are often the “saving grace” of a difficult college experience. The DDEEA event is a moment of uncensored affirmation that offers “a time to celebrate, to reflect on the accomplishments — and sometimes those victories are all the sweeter when you think about how formidable the foes were.”

“We’re trying to send you off in a way that feels right, that feels validating, and too often for communities of color especially, that’s not a norm,” Sims said. “We should be able at the very least be able to do that for our students and have a culminating experience where it’s a precursor to their Camp Randall experience.”

Emiliana Almana Lopez had also been looking forward to the more intimate celebrations, such as the Multicultural Student Center or the Nelson Institute, that she had attended for older friends in the past. While at home in St. Paul, she received her Chicano/Latino studies stole and certificate in the mail, which made her tear up and “feel really appreciated and celebrated, even if I was 250 miles away from Madison.”