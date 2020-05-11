UW-Madison's Class of 2020 celebrates virtually

Nearly 8,500 University of Wisconsin-Madison students graduated Saturday, when a commencement video was published online at noon in lieu of the annual pomp and circumstance at Camp Randall Stadium.
Dressed in commencement regalia, Chancellor Rebecca Blank praised the class of 2020 for its more conventional successes, such as record voting turnouts and Peace Corps volunteers. But she also acknowledged this year’s seniors for their most noteworthy accomplishment: “You completed your degree in the middle of a life-threatening pandemic that has disrupted every aspect of life.”
Blank thanked 6,241 bachelor’s, 1,352 master’s and 867 doctoral degree recipients for adapting well to a changing university, as well as those who have already begun researching the coronavirus, creating personal protective equipment or caring for patients. More than ever, commencement was as much a celebration of the present as a nod toward the future, as Blank predicted challenges in “a world that looks very different from the one you planned for.”
“Some of you may face a longer job search than you expected, some of you will face personal pain from family loss and some of you will be doing very different things next year than you might have expected,” Blank said. “But when we are past this crisis, you will also see some new opportunities … Your diploma from the University of Wisconsin is your ticket to be part of that change.”
The 34-minute commencement video features remarks from Blank, keynote speaker and best-selling author James Patterson and senior class office president Lauren Sorensen, but the entire commencement website (wisc.edu/commencement) is an amalgamation of all the quirks that make commencement special. The event included a Spotify commencement playlist, a “Badger at Home” shirt with proceeds going toward the COVID-19 student relief fund and even an invitation to Jump Around at 3 p.m., when local radio stations aired the song.
Planning a commencement can be predictable, with tradition serving as “a blueprint that existed for years,” Sorensen said. This year, however, she said the process felt like creating something out of nothing.
Sorensen said she hoped her speech would highlight even mundane memories — like walking up Bascom Hill as she “desperately gasped for air” or blankly staring at a computer screen for hours in the library — instead of fixating on the losses. She and her best friend spent the day with her parents and boyfriend in Wisconsin, celebrating with lots of food, champagne and photos.
“We lost a lot in all of these circumstances, but if anything, this is an opportunity to be so grateful for everything that we did have and having the opportunity to attend such an incredible institution,” Sorensen told the Cap Times. “This is a really good reminder to enjoy all of the moments that you’re in because you never know ... when those moments are going to be taken away.”
By creating a curated website rather than a live video, officers were able to create a commencement experience more tailored to individual students who can “pick and choose” what to watch, said senior class events director Chris Gitter.
Gitter hopped between virtual ceremonies Saturday, with a 9 a.m. program for the School of Pharmacy. The past couple months has been “difficult to say the least,” as he and his peers aimed to recreate small routines while apart. He went from seeing the same 19 people every day to creating a weekly Zoom hangout where pharmacy undergraduates would chat for hours, or from playing Settlers of Catan with his roommates to finding an online version of the board game.
This weekend, graduation took on a similar form, as he looked forward to moving his tassel and driving to see his family in Minnesota for a nice dinner at home.
“It’s a weird time, but it is still a graduation,” Gitter said. “We are the class that is graduating in the midst of a global pandemic, (but) to lean into that would be ill-advised. As we get closer to graduation, as people get their caps and gowns, it’s the little bit of normalcy that we may be able to have for this last part of our senior year.”
The senior class officers and Blank remain committed to eventually putting on an in-person ceremony.
Recreating the ‘magic’ of senior spring
For many seniors, it is not merely the Camp Randall commencement, but the smaller goodbyes that make spring special.
Shiloah Coley, a journalism student who was never “super excited about the huge ceremony” in the first place, instead sees graduation itself as a broader opportunity to see people for the last time or gain a sense of closure. Living with her best friend and fellow Posse scholar has helped, she said, but sharing emotional emails with professors or even just submitting her last final assignment at the kitchen table have felt like the most nostalgic moments.
“I was like, ‘Wow, it feels like it’s a big submission to submit, because it means I’m done,’” Coley said. “It was definitely a moment of pause where it was like, ‘This is me walking across the stage.’”
Still, Coley viewed the ceremony at home in Chicago. It might be small for her, but it’s a bigger deal for her parents and grandmother — and she was fully prepared to see her mother cry and make her put on her cap and gown.
She also hoped to watch the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement ceremony, which Patrick Sims, deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, called a “magical” tradition. In addition to student speakers for each DDEEA program, Coley offered remarks on behalf of the Posse scholarship.
When Blank first made the switch from holding an annual three-day commencement, with several ceremonies, to one large Camp Randall ceremony in 2014, Sims said some students missed opportunities to honor the programs and peers who are often the “saving grace” of a difficult college experience. The DDEEA event is a moment of uncensored affirmation that offers “a time to celebrate, to reflect on the accomplishments — and sometimes those victories are all the sweeter when you think about how formidable the foes were.”
“We’re trying to send you off in a way that feels right, that feels validating, and too often for communities of color especially, that’s not a norm,” Sims said. “We should be able at the very least be able to do that for our students and have a culminating experience where it’s a precursor to their Camp Randall experience.”
Emiliana Almana Lopez had also been looking forward to the more intimate celebrations, such as the Multicultural Student Center or the Nelson Institute, that she had attended for older friends in the past. While at home in St. Paul, she received her Chicano/Latino studies stole and certificate in the mail, which made her tear up and “feel really appreciated and celebrated, even if I was 250 miles away from Madison.”
After three weeks packed with finals, Almanza Lopez, who studied environmental science and sociology, said finishing school has not quite sunk in yet. Once she moves back to Madison, she plans to celebrate with friends, perhaps with champagne or at a distance, but on Saturday she FaceTimed with family and scrolled through social media to see peers across the country in their caps and gowns.
“I didn't want to celebrate a lot because, for me, it just didn’t feel like the right thing to do, but also taking time to watch those videos and feel everything that I need to feel,” Almanza Lopez said. “Seeing everyone through social media and personal connections — whether it’s FaceTime or just sending photos to each other — will be good for a lot of us, to feel like we’re graduating together even if we’re not physically together.”
University Avenue tribute
Thankfully, at the Wisconsin School of Business, Typhaine Morrison said the community has been “showing up even more than before.” The school collected congratulatory video messages from alumni, faculty and staff that were projected on the Park Street wall of Grainger Hall on Saturday night, along with over 1,000 graduates’ names.
“We wanted them to feel like they were still as much of our new alumni group, that their accomplishments should still be celebrated,” said Morrison, the school’s communication director. “We know that Grainger is a place where students spend a lot of time. It tends to be very meaningful to them.”
The School of Business also posted an address from Vallabh Sambamurthy, who experienced his first commencement as dean, online. Other schools, colleges and programs have also posted individual celebration videos.
On Saturday morning, senior class officers celebrated commencement day on Zoom. Though a virtual graduation was bittersweet, philanthropy director Sonam Dolma said she is most looking forward to see how her peers come out of the COVID-19 pandemic with the same attitude they put toward planning the event: “We can’t control the situation, but we can control how we react to it.”
Commencement ended with a traditional turning of graduates’ tassels and an a capella performance by the MadHatters.
The video format offers students something other graduates don’t have, Sims said, and he hopes DDEEA can maintain it as a gift to future seniors. But what he will miss the most is seeing students’ faces at the end of the year, which is often a time of belated “love and appreciation” for their programs.
“As we think about interacting with our students, so much of why I stepped into this role was, in many ways, to be an advocate,” Sims said. “By the time they hit senior year, they realize, hey, you really did have my back. I will miss that experience.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!