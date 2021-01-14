UW-Madison to receive $29 million in stimulus; at least $9 million must be direct aid

Helen Faith, director of UW-Madison’s office of financial aid, added that the simple changes to messaging in FAFSA will reduce barriers to aid. Currently, the process uses an “expected family contribution” number to determine aid, which Faith said many families incorrectly assume to be a required minimum payment.

“That tends to freak people out a little bit. It makes them a little nervous and think they have to get this amount of money … and oftentimes that causes them to retreat from the process altogether,” Faith said. “It’s never been an expectation that a family should be able to come up with a check for that amount.”

The new language will use a “student aid index.” Though the formula is effectively the same, Faith said it more accurately frames financial aid eligibility as how much aid a student can receive, as opposed to how much they may be expected to pay. The student aid index can also run into the negative, meaning the neediest students can receive more money than the cost of attendance.

Faith said she is a bit wary that Congress passed the provisions through a pandemic relief bill outside the official Higher Education Act reauthorization process. The act is supposed to be reauthorized every five years but has not been renewed since 2008.