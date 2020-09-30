UW-Madison sees steady enrollment numbers, but increased housing cancellations

Though few students have withdrawn, those in university housing are steadily moving out. As of Tuesday, 720 students had canceled their housing contracts, another increase from the approximately 500 students reported one week ago.

UW-Madison students have until Nov. 20 to withdraw from the fall semester or, as of this week, drop classes without dean’s approval. On Monday, the University Committee and Provost Karl Scholz approved a one-time extension to the drop deadline to align with the withdrawal date.

“Delaying the drop deadline relieves anxiety for students during this challenging time and gives them additional time to consult with advisors,” university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email Tuesday.

Students do not need to request permission from their deans to drop a course. Scholz said at a UC meeting Monday that it is a “mundane” change, but one that reflects input from various shared governance groups and is the “student-friendly” thing to do during the pandemic.